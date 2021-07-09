Taste something new at upcoming Howard County Restaurant Weeks | MOSTLY MAIN

The biannual Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages event is back, earlier than usual this year.
There are 12 Ellicott City restaurants participating in the event so far, which runs from July 12 to 25: Chosun Hwaro, EC Diner, Han Joong Kwan, Hang Ari, Honey Pig, Manor Hill Tavern, Tiger Sugar Ellicott City, Tous Les Jours, Uma Uma, White Oak Tavern, Yama Sushi and Zen Garden. More restaurants are being added in the days leading up the event as well. This is a great opportunity to sample new dishes from old favorite restaurants or explore new restaurants.
Usually, several courses are offered at quite reasonable prices, so you can try a few of them. Check out the website for more details at visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks.
Bethany United Methodist Church, at 2875 Bethany Lane, is offering its first family vacation Bible school, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 18 to 22. The cost is $25 per family. School will take place in the church parking lot. Bring your own chairs or picnic blanket, and singing and shouting are encouraged. Contact cathy@bethanyum.org with any questions or concerns.
I am sure some of you are as curious as I was to see a lovely gazebo being built in a space between Frederick Road and Route 40. In the past month, every time I went by it seemed that industrious workers were adding details to the small building and then surrounding it with a low stone wall. Next I could see a plaque installed, and then, finally, a traffic cone in the middle was replaced by a stone marker.
Who? What? Why? Well, county government decided to spruce up a mile marker that existed there — number 14. The mile markers were placed along the National Road from Baltimore to Frederick in the early 19th century. There were originally 45 of them. One that is easy to see is the 10-mile marker, under the railroad bridge on Main Street. The 14-mile marker had been ignored and obscured but no longer; you can check it out by driving down the small road next to Pine Orchard Liquors and parking on the shoulder there.
It boggles my mind to think about traveling a distance and the only way to know how far you have traveled is by reading a rock by the side of the road.
Outdoor yoga at Mt. Ida is happening every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Go to Om Collective website at theomcollective.us to register.
The upcoming Wine Bin movies, on Saturdays at 9 p.m. include “First Man” on July 10 and “Tom and Jerry” on July 17. The next Second Saturday in the historic district is July 10, with many events for the entire family. Also, go to the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company website at chesapeakeshakespeare.com for ticket information for its current production of “The Adventures of Pericles” at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park.
The next virtual lunchtime lecture sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society will be held Friday, in conjunction with the Baltimore Museum of Industry, which will present “City in Motion.” The link is on its website at hchsmd.org.
I scored a booth at Bare Bones the other day, after an absence of over a year. Everything tastes better there than from inside a carryout bag. You can’t go wrong with the corn fritters and the stewed butter beans. One thing I had forgotten is how chilly some restaurants are in the summer, cranking up the air conditioning to combat the heat and humidity outside. My best advice is to bring a sweater.