Taste something new at upcoming Howard County Restaurant Weeks | MOSTLY MAIN

Who? What? Why? Well, county government decided to spruce up a mile marker that existed there — number 14. The mile markers were placed along the National Road from Baltimore to Frederick in the early 19th century. There were originally 45 of them. One that is easy to see is the 10-mile marker, under the railroad bridge on Main Street. The 14-mile marker had been ignored and obscured but no longer; you can check it out by driving down the small road next to Pine Orchard Liquors and parking on the shoulder there.