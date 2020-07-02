No 4th of July parade or fireworks; just memories

I heard from reader Deborah Bennett, who lives in Elkridge. She said, “In your June 18th column, you mentioned taking Dad to Centennial Park. With the limited parking at Centennial Park since they blocked off the left side parking grounds, apparently to grow grass, that is next to impossible. I have enjoyed visiting Centennial Park ever since I moved to Howard County over the past 30 years ago. What a beautiful setting for a walk or picnic. It was a regular weekend activity for me and my husband. But two or three years ago, they eliminated the parking on the left side on the grass. Since then, we still drive to Centennial Park on Saturdays or Sundays, drive around all the parking lots, wait, drive around again, and then without luck in finding parking, we leave. I always feel saddened and heartbroken. My husband and I are in our 60s so the easy paved path around the lake is perfect for a walk. It baffles me why park authorities made this parking change. Isn’t it more important to provide parking for residents than having an expanse of green grass that isn’t used for any purpose that I have ever seen?”