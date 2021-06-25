Celebrating the Fourth of July with a new bash in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN

Georgia Eacker has been coordinator of the Master Gardener program at the University of Maryland Extension in Ellicott City since 1992. The program trains volunteers in safe, effective and sustainable horticultural practices. Graduates used to be the people you see at a desk at the library, ready to answer your gardening questions. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this service became mostly online, with thousands of questions answered in 2020. Graduates are required to complete a number of service hours each year. They can be found volunteering at the Howard County Conservancy, the Enchanted Garden at the Miller Branch library and many other venues. After doing a stellar job steering this ship for almost 30 years, Eacker is retiring Wednesday. Here is wishing her a most happy retirement, with thanks for a job so well done.