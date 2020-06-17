Mostly Main: Treat dad to a meal out as Ellicott City restaurants begin to reopen

The next day, we heard from another neighbor, Carl Hansen, who said that he retrieved a baby deer from a window well at his house. We all know that we aren’t supposed to touch the babies, and even if it is unattended, we know Mom will return, but this had to be an exception. We also know that baby deer are “supposed” to stay put while Mom is away. Apparently, this baby didn’t get the memo because the next day we found it tucked into the foliage by our garage door—across the street from where it started out. We didn’t know what to do, so we did nothing and to our great relief, it wasn’t there the next day and hasn’t been seen since.