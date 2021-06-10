Student team from Mount Hebron High wins nationwide Economics Challenge | Mostly Main/Ellicott City

This could only happen in Ellicott City, and even then only once every 17 years: My husband Tom and I were driving west on Frederick Road near the Wilkens-Rogers Mill; the Patapsco River and the railroad tracks were to our left, on the other side of the river. At one point, we noticed loud screeching, and I assumed we were near a particularly large congregation of cicadas. Tom countered with the thought that it was actually a train we were hearing. Turns out both of us were right.