Celebrate Father’s Day at Throwback Saturday in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN

Happy Father’s Day on June 19 to all who are celebrating. The weekend is shaping up to be one big party on Main Street. Don’t miss it.

On June 18, it’s Throwback Saturday. First up, the MisFits Car Club’s collection of vintage cars will be parked around town for all to enjoy, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum of Howard County History will host Christopher McNally, executive vice president of the Baltimore Streetcar Museum, who will talk about the #9 trolley line which first came into Ellicott City on Dec. 2, 1898, and served the town for 55 years.

The event starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are free, but registration is requested. There will be a record hop with a DJ (dig out your saddle shoes and poodle skirts, ladies) in parking lot G on Fels Lane. The Ellicott Distilling Company will serve up speakeasy cocktails at its shop and the Wine Bin movie feature is “The Goddess,” filmed on location in Ellicott City in 1958.

For details on all of the day’s events, go to EC250.com.

The annual plein air Paint It Ellicott City is June 9 to 12. This fun event features artists who take to the outdoors throughout the town and help us see our surroundings with a fresh eye. You are welcome to peer over shoulders and see what they see.

I remember one of my favorite paintings from last year – a view of St. Paul Church through a rain-spattered windshield. Amazing. After the event, the paintings will be on view at the Howard County Center for the Arts on High Ridge Road.

Banneker Park, 300 Oella Ave., is holding a Colonial Market Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 and 12. You can enjoy a variety of reenactors, artisans, musicians, kids’ activities and guided trail walks. Call 410-887-1081 for more information.

On June 12 at 4 p.m, the Sea Chanters of the U.S. Navy Chorus will perform at St. Peter’s Church, 3695 Rogers Ave. The event is free and will be held outdoors, so bring your own chairs. Also on June 12, the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue will present See Through Poems: A Community Celebration Reading. The poems are about our town’s history, commerce and people. A reception will follow the reading.

Manor Hill Farm, 4411 Manor Lane, is celebrating its seventh anniversary the weekend of June 17. On June 17, the last day of school, it will show teacher appreciation with half-price beer for teachers from 1 to 5 p.m. On the following day, it will release a new beer and on the June 19, it will celebrate Father’s Day.

The farm will release the second beer in its series commemorating the EC250 celebration on June 25. The beer is called On the Hillside and pays tribute to the Patapsco Female Institute. The release party will run from noon to 7 p.m. and feature reenactors and demonstrations. The farm can be reached at 410-997-7771.

The Wine Bin movies this weekend are “Chasing Coral” on June 10 and “Respect,” the story of Aretha Franklin, on June 11. The Wine Bin’s next Yappy Hour for you and your well behaved pet is June 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upcoming Concerts in the Courtyard, sponsored by the Little Market Café include Georgie Jessup on June 10, The Wafflers on June 17, and Killers from Space and The Atomic Mosquito on June 18. All start at 6 p.m.

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is back under the stars at the Patapsco Female Institute with “Much Ado About Nothing.” The show runs from June 17 to July 24. Get tickets at ChesapeakeShakespeare.com.

I’m looking forward to the short-form digital comedy series, “Turf Valley.” It launches June 9 and is a show about three stay-at-home dads chatting at their kids’ bus stop. You can watch it for free at turfvalleyshow.com.

The Howard County Conservancy, 10520 Old Frederick Road, will offertours of its historic farmhouse on June 18, with admissions at 10 and 11 a.m. The event is free but requires advance registration. Go to howardnature.org.

On June 19, you can attend the 14th annual Howard County Family Wellness Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Park East. Events include games, crafts and health screenings.

Send your news for inclusion in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com