Mostly Main: Celebrating birthdays and anniversaries are just a bit different during a pandemic

Congratulations also to Dennis and Kathy Sloan-Beard on their 21st anniversary. They got married the day after the grand reopening of the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, on May 20, 1999. Historic Ellicott City Inc. threw a big party to celebrate the major restoration of the Railroad Museum, which included making the entire building handicapped accessible for the first time. I was volunteering with HEC at the time, and Kathy was working for the county’s Public Information Office. I remember wondering what we could do next, after an amazing event like that, and Kathy replied that, well, she was getting married the next day. Yep, that would top it.