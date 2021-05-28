Howard County Historical Society offers a lunch discussion with retired archaeologist | MOSTLY MAIN

FaceTime is good but it’s no substitute for an in-person visit. We learned that age 4 is the perfect time to visit Clark’s Elioak Farm. Henry enjoyed all of the farm animals, especially the baby goats and the emu named Mu. He went on every sliding board in the place at least twice and climbed everything climbable. Henry has read the “Trusty the Tractor” books penned by Martha Clark and so was hoping to meet Farmer Nora, but she wasn’t available. Maybe next time. As always, the farm was a delightful experience.