Howard County Historical Society offers a lunch discussion with retired archaeologist | MOSTLY MAIN

The next Howard County Historical Society Lunch Date with History will be held on site in person at 11:30 a.m. June 4 at the Elkridge Furnace Inn. Retired archaeologist M. Lee Preston Jr. will discuss “The Colonial Iron Industry.” After the event, an encore presentation will be available on the Historical Society’s YouTube page. A special menu will be offered for $25. Email info@hchsmd.org, with “EFI reservation” on the subject line to be added to the reservation list.
Colin Sample, a junior at Long Reach High School, has been a Scout with Troop 305 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ellicott City for six years. He knew he wanted to do something that benefited the environment for his Eagle Scout project. He decided on a bee garden, a safe space for bees to reproduce and pollinate.
In April 2020, he started the long process of approval from the Boy Scout Council. Then, he approached the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks who gave his proposal the go-ahead and offered him space at Rockburn Park. Like with many things, COVID-19 delayed his plans for a year and so finally, this April, he was ready to implement them.
Before the date to assemble the garden, Colin and his father made bee posts — wooden posts cut to size with holes drilled into them where bees can lay their larvae. Colin chose flowers native to Maryland that are good for pollinators, including cone flowers, aster, black-eyed Susans, goldenrod, yarrow, lavender, ragwort and phlox. On May 1, Colin and eight fellow Scouts, along with two Scout masters and his Dad, planted the garden.
To accomplish this project Colin, had the continued support of his Scout leaders, family and the staff at rec and parks. Colin hopes to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout by this summer.
OM-Outside is outside yoga being offered at Mt. Ida, 3691 Sarah’s Lane, weekly from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays. The cost is $19. To register, email michele@theomcollective.us.
Several events are coming up at the Howard County Conservancy on Old Frederick Road in Woodstock. All events are $10 per person and you can register on the website. At 9 a.m. Saturday, it is offering Wild Walk Cicadas. On June 5 at 9 a.m., It’s Living on the Land: a History of Mount Pleasant, and on June 10, it is offering a We are the Champions hike starting at 9:30 a.m.
On June 2, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Turf Valley Resort is holding An Evening in the Garden: A Wedding Planning Experience. Tickets are $40. Call 410-4223-0812 to reserve.
I am delighted to report that the 4-year-old dynamo in my life, my grandson, Henry, was able to visit us last week from Brooklyn — 18 long months since the last visit. Luckily, we and his parents are all fully vaccinated so we could enjoy this long overdue reunion.
FaceTime is good but it’s no substitute for an in-person visit. We learned that age 4 is the perfect time to visit Clark’s Elioak Farm. Henry enjoyed all of the farm animals, especially the baby goats and the emu named Mu. He went on every sliding board in the place at least twice and climbed everything climbable. Henry has read the “Trusty the Tractor” books penned by Martha Clark and so was hoping to meet Farmer Nora, but she wasn’t available. Maybe next time. As always, the farm was a delightful experience.
Henry also loved visiting the Howard County Conservancy, where he could commune with nature, toss stones into the stream, and discover a variety of big sticks. This, too, is a very kid-friendly venue. His parents, my son Dave, and his wife, Kristen, were heartened by the vibrancy of Main Street when we went there as well.