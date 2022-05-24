Summer weather brings farmers’ markets, yard sales and outdoor movies to Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN

After what felt like three months of March and about 15 minutes of spring, warm weather will hopefully now be with us for awhile. In our garden at home, the dill is thriving and the peonies are bursting with bloom. It’s a lovely time of year.

The Wednesday Farmers’ Market is in full swing at the Howard County Public Library System’s Miller Branch, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City. The market will be open 2-6 p.m., every week. I’m really looking forward to local peaches as well as the early sun gold cherry tomatoes. Find out more about the vendors each week at howardcountyfarmersmarkets.com.

In addition to farmers’ markets, I’m seeing yard sales sprouting up here and there. The Kiwanis Club of Ellicott City will host a Community Yard Sale and Vendor Fair from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 5, at the Miller Branch parking lot. So far, more than a dozen vendors have signed up to participate. The event is rain or shine and all are welcome. The Howard County Historical Society is also planning a yard sale for June 11 at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. Sign up to participate at hchsmd.org.

Speaking of gardens, the much anticipated Mary Jerdone Coleman Garden is set to open at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park on June 4. To learn about the garden’s history, attend the Howard County Historical Society’s Lunch Date with History on June 3. Speakers will be Riley Goodman, a Howard County Recreation and Parks research associate; Rita Hamlet of the Howard County Garden Club and Victoria Goodman, a member of the EC250 Board of Directors. They will discuss the history of the garden, established in the 19th century and originally maintained by the PFI’s headmistress Almira Hart Lincoln Phelps, who used the flowers she grew there to teach botany. The garden was lost over time but one of her students, Mary Jerdone Coleman, kept a journal about the garden, including cuttings, that is the basis for the re-creation. Goodman located the journal at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. The Lunch Date lecture will be held at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave., at noon on June 3. A ribbon cutting for the new garden will take place at 10 a.m. June 4. A shuttle will be available to ferry visitors from the courthouse parking lot to the PFI. The event includes tours, a variety of vendors and an interpretive exhibit.

Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s Decorator Show House, Oakdale, is open for visitors Thursday through Sunday through June 5. In addition to the usual house tour, this year’s event includes some special features. On June 2, there will be a wine tasting provided by Mt. Airy’s Black Ankle Vineyard from 4-8 p.m. There is an additional charge of $12 for the tasting. While many decorative objects are for sale throughout the house, the owners are also holding an estate sale, with furniture and other objects for sale. There is also a boutique and an art gallery, with works for sale from $50 to $30,000. Proceeds go to support the organization’s mission of preservation, restoration and education in Howard County. Go to .historicec.com for ticket information.

The Wine Bin’s outdoor movies are back. On May 27, the movie will be “Dr. No,” starring Sean Connery as James Bond. On May 28, it’s “No Time to Die” with Daniel Craig as Bond. On June 4, the movie will be “Birdcage.” The movies are free and show time is 9 p.m.

The Artists’ Gallery at 8197 Main St., is featuring Safer at Home paintings for uncertain times by Chris Rapa, through May 29. Also on display is Stoking the Flames, an exhibit of wood-fired ceramic vessels by Greg Holmes. The gallery is open daily, except Monday.

The Paint It EC 2022 plein air event will be held June 9-12. The time to sign up for the juried portion has passed, but you can still sign up to participate in the non-juried exhibition by going to the Howard County Center for the Arts website at hocoarts.org. The website also lists a number of summer camps available for kids at the center.

Send your news for inclusion in this column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.