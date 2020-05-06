Thomas Isaac Log Cabin, relocated after 2018 food, heads back home on Main Street in Ellicott City

I am delighted to report that there is a new business on Main Street. The Ellicott Distilling Company has opened at 8090 Main St., where the Margaret Smith Gallery used to be. It is a micro-distillery, dedicated to handcrafting premium spirits right there; you can see the equipment through the front window. The first batch of vodka, gin and lemoncello was released for curbside pickup on April 18. The product can be ordered online. Purchasers will be notified when the next batch will be ready for pickup.