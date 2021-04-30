Cherry trees and other signs of spring in Ellicott City lift spirits | MOSTLY MAIN

The Blossoms of Hope cherry trees have really come into their own this year. The beautiful pink blossoms have enhanced my drives down Frederick Road by the Miller Branch library as well as all along Route 108 in Centennial Park.
Driving west on Route 108, I was first welcomed by the blossoms by the park, then I was delighted to see a mass of cars parked outside of Clark’s Elioak Farm, indicating that yet another wave of toddlers are enjoying the Enchanted Forest themes as well as the petting farm. Remember Matt Jamerson, the Scout who landscaped the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin as part of his Eagle Scout project? Well, I was by there the other day, too, and all of his hard work is paying off with some very nice flower beds getting ready to blossom.
Some other nice improvements are underway on Main Street. Recently, I saw that various parts of the sidewalk were dug up and replaced and not a minute too soon. Also, the county has installed a new crosswalk, with sidewalk indents for easy access. The crosswalk is in lower mid-town, between Maryland Avenue and Columbia Pike. Now, if only shops with steps would add hand rails, I would be really happy. That might be a good project for the Ellicott City Partnership or one of the other groups that work to improve the town. It would make a huge difference with a very modest cash outlay.
Guided walking tours are plentiful during this lovely weather. Mt. Misery Ghost Tours are offered on Fridays at 8 p.m. Historic walking tours are offered on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. and Haunted Main Street can be explored on Saturday evenings, starting at 8 p.m.
The Howard County Arts Council at 8510 High Ridge Road is offering several exhibits through May 29. In Gallery I is the Resident Visual Artists Exhibit and in Gallery II is Interplay, consisting of intricate pieces inspired by natural motifs. The exhibits are free and open to the public, and are available for view online as well.
The hills of the historic district are alive with music. On Saturday, the Little Market Cafe’s Courtyard Concert will showcase Air Plane from noon to 2 p.m. and Dirty Secret from 6 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, OEC, is offering a virtual music fest from 3 to 7 p.m., streaming on YouTube. On May 8, an Artists’ Village will be set up on the B&O Plaza from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a kids area and live music.
The next virtual Lunch Date with History, sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society, will take place May 7, featuring Ann Bennett, executive director of the Laurel Historical Society, who will discuss “Stories from Laurel’s 150 years.” Call 410-480-3250 to register.
Mother’s Day is May 9, and so I’d like to wish every mother everywhere a very happy day.
Like the rest of us, Mom has had a tough year, not getting out much and expected to produce three meals a day, every darn day of this not-very-nice year. And I’ll bet that Mom did the job with very little complaining. So, shop local for her: flowers from the Flower Barn on Columbia Pike or the Flower Basket on Baltimore National Pike; candy from Sweet Cascades, popcorn from EC Pops, some lovely perfume from Sweet Elizabeth Jane or a stack of coasters from Su Casa, all on Main Street. And you know that all of the local restaurants will be pulling out all the stops to treat Mom to a special meal, so please patronize your favorite, or try a new one. They are all good.
Please send your news items to me at janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.