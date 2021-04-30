Cherry trees and other signs of spring in Ellicott City lift spirits | MOSTLY MAIN

Like the rest of us, Mom has had a tough year, not getting out much and expected to produce three meals a day, every darn day of this not-very-nice year. And I’ll bet that Mom did the job with very little complaining. So, shop local for her: flowers from the Flower Barn on Columbia Pike or the Flower Basket on Baltimore National Pike; candy from Sweet Cascades, popcorn from EC Pops, some lovely perfume from Sweet Elizabeth Jane or a stack of coasters from Su Casa, all on Main Street. And you know that all of the local restaurants will be pulling out all the stops to treat Mom to a special meal, so please patronize your favorite, or try a new one. They are all good.