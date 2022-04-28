Celebrating mothers on Ellicott City’s Main Street | MOSTLY MAIN

Consider taking a stroll down Main Street on Mother’s Day. Stop in at the enticing shops, such as Sweet Elizabeth Jane, for a pretty dress or some perfume; snack on popcorn from EC Pops; stop at Syriana Café for the mixed grill and maybe some live music, and, of course, blow some bubbles with the Bubble Man at the Forget-Me-Not Factory after you check out the Railroad Station Museum. There is a lot to do so you can customize your day, your way.

I recently learned that congratulations are in order to Boy Scout Troop 615 in Ellicott City, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in December. In attendance were U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who presented the troop with an honorary proclamation, Howard County Council member David Yungmann, and Boy Scout District Chair Taadie Robinson.

The Little Market Café continues its programs of comedy and music in its courtyard off of Parking Lot D. On Friday, April 29, Comedy in the Courtyard features Yasmin Elhidy, starting at 8 p.m. Free music concerts coming up include The Honey Bears on April 30 at noon and Out of Order at 6 p.m. On May 6, it’s Geraldine at 6 p.m. and on May 7, the Jane Bond Band will perform at noon and the Mallow Hill Band will be on board at 6 p.m. On May 8, at noon it’s Work in Progress.

The next Lunch Date with History will be held on May 6 at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. At noon, Hal Sharp will be discussing America’s First Factory Town. Tickets are free for members of the Howard County Historical Society and $5 for nonmembers. To register go to hchsmd.org.

The Wine Bin is holding a Yappy Hour on May 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit Sunshine’s Friends.

The Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s 34th fundraiser decorator show house is gearing up to begin, with the preview party scheduled for May 11 followed by the house opening from Thursday through Sunday, May 13 to June 5. This year’s featured house is the magnificent Oakdale, former home of Gov. Edwin Warfield, in Woodbine. For more information go to info@historicec.com.

The Artists’ Gallery at 8197 Main St., is featuring Safer at Home art by Chris Rapa inspired by increased time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will run from May 4 to May 29, with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m on May 7. Call 443-325-5936 to learn more.

Clark’s Elioak Farm is offering live music, games and prizes, featuring Bach to Rock on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also providing free hayrides for moms and grandmas accompanied by a child on Mother’s Day weekend, May 8 and 9.

Manor Hill Tavern on Columbia Pike invites you to participate in Thoughtful Thursdays. Each month, three different charities will be featured. A food purchase rewards you with wooden coins which you can use to vote for your favorite charity. All three will receive donations. This month, the charities are Blossoms of Hope, Bridges to Housing Stability and the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. The Tavern also holds a Manor Hill Beer Run every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Join the group at the Tavern and after the run enjoy a complimentary brew. On May 6, Manor Hill Brewery at 4411 Manor Lane will offer First Friday where you can sample limited release cans from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

The Howard County Garden Club is presenting a small standard flower show, Celebrating our Heritage on Friday, May 13, at the Ellicott City 50+ Center at 9401 Frederick Road. The event is open to the public and will run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Janetkusterer21042@gmail.com