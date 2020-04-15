Mostly Main: Supporting local restaurants and spreading goodwill in Ellicott City

Ryan doesn’t know my name when he serves us in the restaurant, he just knows that we don’t take straws in our iced tea and automatically brings straw-less tea to my husband, Tom, and I without our having to ask. These days, he’s filling our occasional takeout orders. Bare Bones has always had a robust takeout business so it really knows how to handle orders very efficiently. Its special chicken salad travels very well and is usually enough for two lunches. The chicken is still warm when we get it home.