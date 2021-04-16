Being outdoors allows a little return to normalcy in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN

Brilliant red hyacinths are blooming around my mailbox, and the daffodils are not far behind. We have been enjoying meals on our patio, next to the pots of chives and sage pushing their way up through the soil. Warmer weather has encouraged us to go out and do things again.
My husband, Tom, and I are finding out that we actually enjoy eating outside at restaurants more than indoors much of the time. We visited Facci in Turf Valley recently and feeling the sun on my back negated the need for even my light jacket. And it is so nice to be served a meal instead of unpacking it. Facci’s outdoor eating area adjoins those of Grille 620 and Mad Chef. We plan to catch the view from each of these soon.
We also went back to LeeLynn’s, over in Dorsey Hall. It has a lovely patio area, and the last time we were, there they were playing Motown on the sound system. I knew the words to all of the songs. Lots of fun.
I want to give a shout out to The Flower Basket, our go-to florist on Baltimore National Pike near St. John’s Lane. We have been buying flowers there regularly for a while, but I was most impressed with the service we received with our Easter order. The staff went out of their way to make sure I got the order I wanted, which was delivered in perfect condition — and the orange roses that popped in the middle of the floral display are a particular favorite of mine.
The Courtyard Concerts are in full swing on weekends, behind the Little Market Cafe near parking lot D. They take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Upcoming bands include Automatic Slim on Friday, Acoustic Wheel House at noon Saturday and Hall Williams Band at 6 p.m. Saturday. Jane Bond will be playing at brunch on Sunday. The following weekend you can hear ILYAIMY on April 23 and Johnny Strum and Friends and Zydeco Jed on April 24. Sweet Leda is performing on April 25.
In another step toward normalcy, I am very happy that the library is open again for browsing and computer use, in addition to contactless reserved book pickup. At the Miller Branch, it has moved the book pickup from the entrance area to one of the meeting rooms down the hall. It’s a very efficient situation, with foot traffic going only one way, with an exit door in the room.
The Howard County Historical Society is continuing its popular Lunchtime Lecture series the first Friday of the month but doing it virtually. In some ways, this is actually better than the usual speaker at a lectern situation. It recently had speaker Fred Campbell talk about the Civil War Battle of Monocacy, and he delivered his lecture while walking around the battlefield and showing various skirmish sites. It was very interesting.
The Historical Society has been busy refurbishing its Weir Building to turn it into a children’s education center. It has also been working on the stained glass windows in the Museum of Howard County History. Former longtime Main Street owners of Great Panes, Len and Sherri Berkowitz, have been restoring the windows to glory. These projects should be done in time for the 250th anniversary celebration of Ellicott City next year.
Please send your news items to me at janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.