Being outdoors allows a little return to normalcy in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN

My husband, Tom, and I are finding out that we actually enjoy eating outside at restaurants more than indoors much of the time. We visited Facci in Turf Valley recently and feeling the sun on my back negated the need for even my light jacket. And it is so nice to be served a meal instead of unpacking it. Facci’s outdoor eating area adjoins those of Grille 620 and Mad Chef. We plan to catch the view from each of these soon.