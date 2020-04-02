Mostly Main: Staying busy at home in a time of coronavirus

Some people who work from home all the time are Martha Clark and her daughter Nora Crist, who are readying their Clark’s Elioak Farm for opening in the near future. They use down time to paint and repair farm and Enchanted Forest exhibits, plant crops in their extensive greenhouses and open their store on weekends to sell their home grown meats. Call for hours of operation before heading out. They can be reached at 410-730-4049.