Signs of spring blooming in Ellicott City as Main Street Marketplace kicks off | MOSTLY MAIN

So on the second day of spring, a beautiful sunny Sunday, we dined out at La Palapa Grill & Cantina for the first time in over four months. The enchiladas were delicious, and I can’t wait to go back. Its courtyard seating is always delightful, and the streetscape is continually entertaining. There were lots of people and — a sure sign of spring — a contingent of motorcycles revving up as they drove by. We even saw an extra-long firetruck practicing maneuvers on the narrow streets. I don’t know how they make those close turns.