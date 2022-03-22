Sample Ellicott City’s Main Street venues for a chance to win a restaurant gift card | MOSTLY MAIN

Come on down to Ellicott City’s historic district onMarch 24, to enjoy an OEC Sampler. Starting at 5 p.m., you can pick up a map and menus on the porch of Pam Long Photography, 8202 Main St., and then start wining and dining. The variety of dining choices in town is astonishing. You can enjoy the flavors of Syria, Japan, Mexico and America while participating in this event by choosing an entrée or beverage in at least three participating venues. Once you do that, you will be entered to win an Ellicott City Partnership-sponsored $100 gift card to the Ellicott City restaurant or bar of your choice.

Janet Kusterer, Mostly Main columnist - Original Credit: (HANDOUT)

Starting April 1, while you are walking around downtown, check out the poetry that graces 25 store windows. HoCoPoLitSo has installed the poems in recognition of National Poetry Month in April and in celebration of EC250. The poetry salutes the history, commerce and people of the town and will be on view through June.

Centennial High School Theatre is presenting “Pippin” at the school this weekend. Performances are on March 24, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. and March 27 at 3 p.m. Call 240-434-1213 for more information.

The Howard County Conservancy on Route 99 will host Farm History Day 9 a.m.-noon, March 26. You can watch forging demonstrations at the blacksmith’s shop, tour the farmhouse and learn about life on the land. The event is free. Register at howardnature.org.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., is featuring Fabric of Time oil paintings by Amanda Miller March 29 through April 24. The opening reception is 3-6 p.m., April 2. Go to artistsgalleryec.com.

The 13th annual Pretty in Pink Champagne Ladies Lunch and Fashion Show will be held at Turf Valley 10 a.m.-3 p.m., April 1. The event benefits the Blossoms of Hope and the Claudia Mayer/ Tina Broccolino Cancer Research Center at Howard County Hospital. More than 50 vendors are set to participate. Go to turfvalley.com for tickets. Blossoms of Hope is also sponsoring a Springtime Scavenger Hunt April 4 to May 2. Register at blossomsofhope.com to get a map, clues and hunting tools.

“Daffodil Days” at Whipps Cemetery, 3651 St. Johns Lane, will take place this year on April 2. The event is free and features horticultural presentations by Howard County Master Gardeners. Visit www.whippsgardencenetery.org for details.

Clark’s Elioak Farm on Route 108 will open for the spring during the weekend of April 1. Both the petting farm and the Enchanted Forest displays will be available for kids of all ages to enjoy. Tickets are $8. Go to clarklandfarm.com .

Like most big events involving a lot of people, the Historic Ellicott City Inc. Decorator Show House has been on hiatus for the last several years. I’m happy to report that it’s back! Yes, the group will welcome visitors to its 34th Decorator Show House. Oakdale was built in 1766 on 180 acres in Woodbine and was once the home of Maryland Gov. Edwin Warfield. The preview party will be Wednesday, May 11 and the house will be open to the public May 13 to June 5. This undertaking requires the participation of an army of volunteers. If you would like to be one of them, or would like more information about the show house, contact the group at info@historicec.com. This is the group’s major fundraiser of the year and allows it to continue its mission of preservation, restoration and education in Howard County and particularly in the historic district of Ellicott City.

