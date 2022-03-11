Celebrating the luck of the Irish

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Though still a week away, we can start celebrating on Sunday at Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub in the Normandy Shopping Center, 8480 Baltimore National Pike. The pub has events planned for every day of that week. On March 13, it will serve a brunch and light fare menu. A balloon artist will entertain starting about 4 p.m., followed by live music starting at 5 p.m. On March 14, itwill offer an Irish whiskey tasting with food pairing. Reservations are required.. On March 16, at 7 p.m., toast the start of St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, their time, with Guinness and Jameson, and repeat the toast at midnight, our time. The restaurant opens for kegs and eggs at 8 a.m., March 17, with the regular menu starting at 10 a.m. Live music runs from noon to 10 p.m. On March 18, the party continues with happy hour and live music. The restaurant will be closed on March 21 so everyone can nurse their “Irish flu.” Call 410-418-9076 for reservations.
In the historic district, we are welcoming re-enactors from Baltimore’s Irish Railroad Workers Museum on March 13. They will be at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, to pay homage to the workers who literally laid the groundwork for the nation’s earliest transportation network. The program, Heading westward: Baltimore’s Irish and the building of America’s first railroad, will be presented at the Railroad Museum, starting at 10:30 a.m. The presentation is free but registration is required. Call 410-313-1945 for more information.
It’s time to sign up for camp, for both spring break and summer. Mary’s Land Farm is having camp programs every Saturday this month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 8 to 12 years. The cost is $175. It also offers a spring break camp for kids ages 8 to 12, April 11 to 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to plant vegetables and help with the ducks and chickens. Register at maryslandcamp.com.
The Howard County Arts Council is accepting registration for its summer camps, featuring visual and performing arts, at hocoarts.org. Currently, it is celebrating Youth Art Month with the exhibit Discarded: What’s Worth Saving in partnership with the Howard County Public Schools System. The exhibit features works by students in kindergarten through 12th grade, in a variety of styles and media. A free virtual reception will be held on March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Go to hocoarts.org to attend.
In celebration of the EC250, the Patapsco Heritage Greenway, in conjunction with Maryland Public Television has produced a short film, “Pioneering along the Patapsco.” You can see this, along with a presentation about the Ellicott legacy exhibit, on YouTube. This is well worth viewing, to learn more about our amazing local history.
Just east of the historic district, in the building where Dimitri’s Restaurant used to be on Frederick Road, a new restaurant has opened. Atlantic Food and Spirits is a delightful venue, offering a variety of seafood as well as other dishes. If you remember the delicious crab cake at GLShacks (which used to be where LeeLynn’s is now) you won’t be disappointed in the crab cake here, as the same team is behind it.