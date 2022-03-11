Celebrating the luck of the Irish

Though still a week away, we can start celebrating on Sunday at Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub in the Normandy Shopping Center, 8480 Baltimore National Pike. The pub has events planned for every day of that week. On March 13, it will serve a brunch and light fare menu. A balloon artist will entertain starting about 4 p.m., followed by live music starting at 5 p.m. On March 14, itwill offer an Irish whiskey tasting with food pairing. Reservations are required.. On March 16, at 7 p.m., toast the start of St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, their time, with Guinness and Jameson, and repeat the toast at midnight, our time. The restaurant opens for kegs and eggs at 8 a.m., March 17, with the regular menu starting at 10 a.m. Live music runs from noon to 10 p.m. On March 18, the party continues with happy hour and live music. The restaurant will be closed on March 21 so everyone can nurse their “Irish flu.” Call 410-418-9076 for reservations.