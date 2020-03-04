Mostly Main: B&O Railroad Museum spotlights Patapsco Female Institute

The celebration of the Year of Howard County Women continues with a presentation at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, called Archaeology in Your Community: the Patapsco Female Institute. This is a study of the progressive female boarding school in the 19th century. It will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and admission is free.
Also at the museum, Maryland History Tours will offer insight into the famous Patapsco Female Institute headmistress Almira Hart Lincoln Phelps on March 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12. Call 410-313-0419 for more information.
The Howard County Arts Council has a new exhibit opening on March 6 called Food for Thought: Breaking Bread, Building Community. This is a celebration of Youth Art Month in partnership with the Howard County Public School System and features artwork by students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Also on exhibit is No Boundaries featuring works by artists with developmental disabilities. There will be a reception, free and open to the public, from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 18, with light refreshments and a preview of the HCAC Summer Arts Camp.
The next Lunch Date with History will take place at the Museum of Howard County History on March 6. The topic is The Lynching of Jacob Henson, exploring politics and race during the Reconstruction in Howard County. The event is free for members of the Historical Society, $5 for the general public. For reservations call 410-480-3250.
Homeschool History Day—the search for Camp Johnson will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station. Participants will learn about Maryland’s role in the Civil War. Tickets are $20. Call 410-313-0423 to reserve.
Also at the Railroad Museum, the next Rails and Tales preschool story time will take place at 10:30 a.m. on March 14. The event features stories and crafts for those ages 1½ to 5 years. The fee is $3. To register call 410-313-0419.
Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, so it is no surprise that in addition to Shannon’s Saloon and Kelsey’s Irish Pub (which count down the days to St. Patrick’s Day all year on their home page), other venues not necessarily Irish are also celebrating.
The Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. is holding a Dinner and Drag Shamrock Shindig featuring Chi Chi Ray Colby at 6 p.m. March 8, and on March 15, it is hosting an Irish whiskey and beer dinner — four courses plus whiskey and beer samplings—starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Eventbrite website. Call 410-313-8131 for more information.
On March 6, music will flow with Friday Nights at Syriana featuring the Oella Fellas Band, starting at 7 p.m.
On March 9, the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.is holding a Soundcheck Open Mic Night featuring covers and original music, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. On March 10 the Judges’ Bench will hold an open mic night with Kelly, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Reclaimed by You is holding several sign-making classes. at 2 p.m. on March 8, it To register call 410-988-8777. On March 13, at 6 p.m. you can paint your pet’s picture at Clipper’s Canine Café at 8407 Main St.. The cost is $65.
A sure sign of spring: The Park Ridge Creamery on Tonge Row reopens for the season on March 19, with music, food, activities and ice cream from 4 to 8 p.m.