Howard library system offering senior living ideas and planning | MOSTLY MAIN

The Howard County Library System is offering a workshop called Senior Living and Care Options on the fourth Monday of the month at 10 a.m. through May 23, 2022. The goal is “to plan for tomorrow today.”
For more information, go to stpaulseniors.org.
The library’s Evening in the Stacks will be held virtually on Feb. 27. It will offer a taste of Italy with presentations by a variety of authors, a truffle hunting expedition and more. Local restaurants Tino’s and Aida are offering special menus to enjoy while participating in the program. Go to hclibrary.org for tickets.
Clark’s Elioak Farm might be closed to visitors right now, but it is offering livestreaming of its baby goats on its Facebook page on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. It is a lot of fun to watch.
The Artists’ Gallery on Main Street is presenting a Local Color Juried Show 2021 through March 28. The artwork is on display at the gallery and on its website. Pieces are available for purchase. Go to artistsgalleryec.com.
The Wine Bin is offering its next virtual cooking class from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27. This is a cooking, wine tasting and cocktail program featuring Maria and Dave cooking “dressed up classics” like crab dip gougeres, pork tenderloin and cream puffs. The class is interactive — you prepare your meal at home along with them. Go to its website for more information.
The walking tours sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society have resumed in the historic district on Saturdays. Advance registration is required, as are face masks, and tour groups are limited to 10 people. Tours start at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15, $12 for society members. For ticket information. go to hchsmd.org.
On Feb. 21, St. John’s Episcopal Church is offering a livestream organ recital by Jordan Prescott. The performance is free and will stream on YouTube beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, call 443-803-6457.