Continuing that loving feeling throughout the month of February in Ellicott City

The Howard County Arts Council has some upcoming events you will want to take advantage of. First, it may be chilly outside right now but it’s actually time to sign up for summer camp. Register for the Visual and Performing Arts Camps that will be held at the Center for the Arts from June 27 to Aug. 26 for students entering K to seventh grade. Classes include painting, print making and dance. Go to hocoarts.com to register. The Arts Council is also accepting applications until April 12 for the plein air Paintout in the historic district from June 9 to 12. And, it is looking for artists and sites for ARTsites. The deadline for applying for this one-year sculpture exhibit, which will run from August 22 to July 23, 2023 , is Feb. 24. This is the program that brought the delightful eggplant sculpture to the Welcome Center on Main Street. A $3,000 grant will be offered to participants. More information is available at hocoarts.com.