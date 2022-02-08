Continuing that loving feeling throughout the month of February in Ellicott City

That loving feeling lasts longer than just Valentine’s Day in the historic district as February wasdeclared “Love OEC month.” The folks at the Ellicott City Partnership suggest you start with some self-love and enjoy visits to Erin Devlin Wellness, Happy Feet, Gloss Hair Studio, Ooh la lah! Salon and Pam Long Photography.
Some local restaurants are offering special menus for Valentine’s Day, and they are available for carryout. For example, Grille 620 in Turf Valley is offering a multi-option, multi-course tasting menu for two that you can tailor to your own taste—and you can pick it up from Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14. These days, I am daunted by the idea of multi-course meals, so the option of being able to bring the meal home and enjoy it over several days is very appealing. Happy Valentine’s Day!
Great news. Wiley Purkey’s EC250 exhibit A Brush with History, showing at the Ellicott City Gallery of Art in the old Ellicott Theater, has been a great success and has been extended through this coming weekend. My friend Ellen Bell visited it, along with her husband Fontaine. She said, “It was so much fun recognizing the scenes he painted, his additions of period cars and other details and the great framing he had for each one” (Wiley is expert at framing his own paintings.)
Ellen and Fontaine are now the happy owners of the full-sized Enchanted Forest painting, but you can still see it at the gallery this weekend. Other EC250 exhibits continue at the Welcome Center on Main Street as well as at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue.
On Feb. 19, the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is presenting Romance and the Telegraph from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The introduction of the telegraph in the 19th century, with its “mystery of who was on the other end, created scandal and happily- ever- afters.” You can hear the story and create your own telegraph to take home. The cost is $19. Sign up by calling 410-313-0423.
The Howard County Arts Council has some upcoming events you will want to take advantage of. First, it may be chilly outside right now but it’s actually time to sign up for summer camp. Register for the Visual and Performing Arts Camps that will be held at the Center for the Arts from June 27 to Aug. 26 for students entering K to seventh grade. Classes include painting, print making and dance. Go to hocoarts.com to register. The Arts Council is also accepting applications until April 12 for the plein air Paintout in the historic district from June 9 to 12. And, it is looking for artists and sites for ARTsites. The deadline for applying for this one-year sculpture exhibit, which will run from August 22 to July 23, 2023 , is Feb. 24. This is the program that brought the delightful eggplant sculpture to the Welcome Center on Main Street. A $3,000 grant will be offered to participants. More information is available at hocoarts.com.
The Little Market Café has started delivering locally, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There is no middle man, so it is charging $3 per delivery to cover the cost of gas. Call 410-465-5995 to place your order.
During the month of January, the EC Partnership sponsored a Health and Wellness Campaign, a Walk- about EC Contest. Participants logged a total of over 500,000 steps. I am delighted to report that my friend Vickie Goeller logged the most, and was awarded the grand prize of a free one-year membership to the Roger Carter Center. Vickie said, “Time for new sneakers!”
Actor Dwayne Hickman died in January at the age of 87. After his “Dobie Gillis” fame in the 1950s. Dwayne took on a second career as a landscape and house artist. About 20 years ago, he visited a now defunct art gallery on Main Street, where I met him to write about his visit for the paper. Like many other visitors to town, he loved the history and was looking forward to taking his wife and young son on one of our ghost tours while he was here.