After dinner on Feb. 14 you might want to visit the Wine Bin for instructions on wine and dessert pairings, starting at 8:30 p.m. with certified pastry chef Maria Bell. And, to round out your evening, stop at The Judge’s Bench for Stoop-talk open mic night. Starting at 8 p.m., folks are invited to place their names in a jar to be selected to tell the story of “how they met/the first date/the proposal” in 3 or 4 minutes.