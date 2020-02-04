Happy Valentine’s Day! In the historic district, we are celebrating for weeks, not just for one day. Hope you can join in.
First, on Thursday, Feb. 6, there is the Galentine’s Ghostly Pub Crawl, featuring stories of feminine spirits haunting Ellicott City. Meet at the Wine Bin at 7 p.m. to start. Participants must be over the age of 21 and everyone will receive a flower and chocolate. Call 410-303-2959 to register.
On Friday, Feb. 7, at noon, the Howard County Historical Society’s Lunch Date with History features Ed Lilley of Maryland History Tours sharing historic love letters from figures with a tie to Ellicott City. The event is at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave. The cost is $5; free to society members. To register, call 410-480-3250.
On the day itself, Feb. 14, Syriana, at 8180 Main St., is offering a Valentine’s Date Night — dinner with entertainment by saxophonist Ken Friedman. The three-course meal starts at 7 p.m. and features Syrian delicacies. Go to Syriana’s website to reserve a space.
Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant, at 8293 Main St., is featuring its Valentine’s menu Feb. 14-16. The five-course meal is $99. To make a reservation call 410-465-4004.
After dinner on Feb. 14 you might want to visit the Wine Bin for instructions on wine and dessert pairings, starting at 8:30 p.m. with certified pastry chef Maria Bell. And, to round out your evening, stop at The Judge’s Bench for Stoop-talk open mic night. Starting at 8 p.m., folks are invited to place their names in a jar to be selected to tell the story of “how they met/the first date/the proposal” in 3 or 4 minutes.
The celebration continues on Feb. 16, when the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. is holding a Dinner and Drag Valentine’s Spectacular with special guest Chi Chi Ray Colby. The show starts at 6 p.m. and costs $15. Call 410-313-6131 for reservations.
Miss Fit at 8181 Main St. is holding a Mash-Up Mixer featuring two of its most popular classes on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 and proceeds go to the American Heart Association. On Feb. 13, Miss Fit is featuring Babes, Bottles and Burlesque starting at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $25. To sign up for either of these, call 410-461-8225.
The Gloss Hair Studio at 8239 Main St. is holding an Angels for Australia fundraiser on Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You receive a mask and blow-dry for any donation over $10. Proceeds will benefit the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. To RSVP, call them at 443-864-2593.
On Feb. 13, Shannon’s Saloon on Baltimore National Pike is hosting a Bridges to Housing Stability fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bridges works to end homelessness in Howard County and will receive 20% of the proceeds that day.
The Old Mill Café at 4 Frederick Road is holding a Galentine’s Day Tea and Tarot on Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m., featuring tea, a dessert and pastry buffet, ghost stories and tarot readings. Go to the café’s website to reserve a space.
On Feb. 21, Clipper’s Canine Café, at 8407 Main St., is offering the opportunity for you to paint your pet’s portrait, with guidance from pet portrait artist Sherry Kendall. The event, which costs $65 for the portrait and wine from the Wine Bin, starts at 6 p.m. Call them at 410-465-3200 for more information.
The Howard County Arts Council, at 8510 High Ridge Road, is featuring It is what it is, an immersion installation of fabric cubes, projections and sound by artist Deidre Argyle, daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Feb. 21.