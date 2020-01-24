Howard County Restaurant Week is in full swing through Feb. 2. This time, nine restaurants in Ellicott City are participating. In the historic district you can find special prices for special menus at the Manor Hill Tavern, La Palapa and Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant. In the suburbs, you can choose from Mad Chef, Grille 620, Alexandra’s at Turf Valley, and White Oak, Kelsey’s and Nora’s Mediterranean Restaurant along Baltimore National Pike. Go to the restaurants’ websites for details. Bon appetite!
Kudos to the unknown (at least to me) artist who painted the life-size angel wings on one of the boarded-up buildings on lower Main Street. Any time I go by there, someone is doing an angelic selfie.
On a recent visit, I had lunch at the Phoenix Emporium. For my money, it’s the best window on the world of the historic district. As soon as I got there, a train went by, and that never gets old. In the time it took me to eat lunch, I unexpectedly saw four friends, and two stopped in to say “Hi.” The decor in the Phoenix is eclectic, with a lot of stained glass hanging from the ceiling. I noticed a new addition this time, the sign that used to hang outside of Bean Hollow, next door. Gone but not forgotten. I hope they take it with them when they move up the street.
The Colonel Thomas Dorsey chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has scheduled its next meeting for Feb. 8 at 9:30 a.m. in Ellicott City. Speaker Ann Bennett, executive director of the Laurel Historical Society and the Laurel Museum, will talk about using archaeology to bring local history to life.
The meeting will also honor Julie Pallozzi, who is marking 60 years of DAR membership. For more information, contact chapter regent Sheila Young at ColThomasDorsey@gmail.com.
The Wine Bin is holding a special dinner at Tersiguel’s, with Moshin Vineyard owner Rick Moshin coordinating the wines, to celebrate its anniversary. On Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., the festivities begin at the Bin. At 7 p.m. the party moves to Tersiguel’s for dinner, then at 9 p.m. it’s back to the Wine Bin for dessert. The cost is $85. Call 410-465-7802 for a reservation.
To further your education, the Wine Bin is also holding several Cocktail Classes. On Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m., it will advise you on the best wines to go with Super Bowl food. The cost is $40, with $10 going toward a purchase. On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., the class will feature Prohibition cocktails. This class is $30, with $10 going to a purchase.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m., the Howard County Conservancy is offering “The Fascinating World of Bees” with naturalist Natalia Zacharin. Admission is free, but registration is required. GO to the Conservancy’s website to register.
The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is holding an after-hours ghost hunting event on Friday, Jan. 31, starting at 7 p.m. Ghost stories will be told, and participants will have the chance to use special ghost hunting equipment around the museum. The cost is $25. To register call 410-313-0419.
The Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. is holding its monthly Sip and Stitch on Feb. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your knitting and sewing projects and enjoy happy hour prices.
Bare Bones continues to offer Trivia Night every Wednesday in the bar, starting at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Judge’s Bench is offering Saturday night live music with the Coastal Steel Band, starting at 9 p.m. with no cover charge. The next Jazz Jam at the Judge’s Bench is on Feb. 4, starting at 8:30 p.m.
Reclaimed by You, at 8133 Main St., is holding an Edgar Allan Poe-themed weekend, Jan. 24 to 26. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, you can drop in and make a Poe inspired “Make and Take.” design. The cost is $20 for one item, $55 for three. Call 410-988-8777 for more information.
The Flower Barn, at the back of parking lot D, is offering half-price fresh flowers every Friday. The Manor Hill Tavern, at 3733 Old Columbia Pike holds a beer run every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Meet in front of the restaurant for the run, and after the first beer is free.