On a recent visit, I had lunch at the Phoenix Emporium. For my money, it’s the best window on the world of the historic district. As soon as I got there, a train went by, and that never gets old. In the time it took me to eat lunch, I unexpectedly saw four friends, and two stopped in to say “Hi.” The decor in the Phoenix is eclectic, with a lot of stained glass hanging from the ceiling. I noticed a new addition this time, the sign that used to hang outside of Bean Hollow, next door. Gone but not forgotten. I hope they take it with them when they move up the street.