Mostly Main: Activities to keep busy on cold winter days in Howard County

To that end, I would recommend the Howard County Conservancy’s “Winter Challenge.” This event is sponsored by the Patapsco Heritage Greenway to raise money to keep the conservancy free and open to all. For a donation of $40 for single registrants or $60 per family, participants receive limited-edition owl masks (while supplies last) and a free guided hike of the conservancy on Saturday, Jan. 15 (weather permitting.) Register at the conservancy’s website, howardnature.org, to be eligible for raffle prizes, and then complete several tasks between Jan. 14 and Feb. 10. Walk, run or hike 50 miles of trails for the activity challenge, complete a Winter Challenge game board and raise funds for the conservancy. For every $500 raised on Facebook for the conservancy, you win a prize. All winners will be announced Feb. 16.