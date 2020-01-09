We have all known that big changes are coming to Main Street in the interest of flood mitigation, but I think this became more real with the recent announcement by the Phoenix Emporium that it will be closing its doors on March 31. The good news is that Mark Hemmis, the owner, wanted to stay on Main Street and stay he shall. The owner of the Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, Richard Winter, is retiring and the Phoenix will be occupying that building, which should be an excellent fit. Mark’s first job on Main Street was at the brewery, so he is coming full circle. I am very glad that the Phoenix shall rise again!