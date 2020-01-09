On Jan. 10, there will be a Year of the Howard County Woman kickoff event, sponsored by Visit Howard County in partnership with the Howard County Historical Society, at the Howard County Welcome Center on Main Street. The kickoff will begin at 3 p.m. with remarks by Liz Bobo, Howard County’s first (and only) woman county executive and also the honorary spokeswoman for the yearlong celebration. For more information, call 1-800-288-8747.
We have all known that big changes are coming to Main Street in the interest of flood mitigation, but I think this became more real with the recent announcement by the Phoenix Emporium that it will be closing its doors on March 31. The good news is that Mark Hemmis, the owner, wanted to stay on Main Street and stay he shall. The owner of the Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, Richard Winter, is retiring and the Phoenix will be occupying that building, which should be an excellent fit. Mark’s first job on Main Street was at the brewery, so he is coming full circle. I am very glad that the Phoenix shall rise again!
The Howard County Arts Council is holding its 2020 Howard County Open at the Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, through Feb. 21. This is a non-juried exhibit of works by artists who live, work or study in Howard County. A second exhibit, which will start there on Jan. 17 and run through Feb. 21, is called It is what it is by artist Deidre Argyle. This features a gallery transformed by an immersive installation of fabric cubes, projections and sound. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Both exhibits are free and open to the public daily. For more information, call 410-313-2787.
Miss Fit, at 8225 Main St. (where the theater used to be) is holding a happy and healthy Main Street event on Jan. 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a guide to total mind and body health with screenings, giveaways and demonstrations.
To challenge your mind, Bauen Innovations is teaching 3D Printing: The Basics on Jan. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 8407 Main St. This is a hands-on, interactive presentation and all attendees will leave with a completed 3-D product. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at baueninnovations.com.
The Ellicott Mills Brewing Company is holding a Witches and Brews event on Jan .9, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $22.50 and can be purchased at MarylandHistoryTours. On Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., it is featuring Dinner and Drag with games and performers and drag-themed cocktails. Special guest is drag queen star Sue Nami. There is a $15 cover fee. Call 410-313-8131 for more information.
The Wine Bin continues its informative cocktail classes. On Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., the topic is the bitters Becherovka, a classic Czech cocktail ingredient. This class will be repeated on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. On Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. and Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. the subject is absinthe. Each class costs $30, with $10 applicable to a purchase. To register call 410-465-79802.
On Jan. 14, the Judges Bench is holding an open mic night with Kelly, starting at 8:30 p.m.
Reclaimed by You, at 8133 Main St., is holding a Canine Humane fundraiser on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The attendees will complete a craft project. The cost is $45 and 15 percent of the proceeds will be donated to aid dogs. On Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., it will teach hand-lettering, featuring Letters by LeVault. For $35 students, will learn to create a hand-lettered piece of art. Call 410-988-8777 to register for these programs.
On Jan. 19, the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is holding a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Remembrance featuring the music of the Bain Center Gospel Choir from 12 to 2 p.m. The event is free, but you are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item which will be donated to a local food bank. For more information, call 410-313-0420.
Howard County Restaurant Weeks will be held from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2 and this year will also highlight craft beverages. Check the Visit Howard County website for participants.
Happy Birthday to my dear grandson Henry, who turns 3 on Jan. 11.