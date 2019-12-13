In my last column, I introduced you to Allyson Sears, the editor-in-chief of the Reservoir High School’s student newspaper. In this week’s column, I’d like to introduce you to Zoe Schlossnagle, the arts editor for the student newspaper.
Zoe is a junior at Reservoir and belongs to nearly every music group that exists at the school. Zoe credits her mother for having had the greatest impact on her life.
“She is always there to be my best friend and [give] moral support,” Zoe said.
It was her mom who got her into writing. Zoe became interested in journalism through her time as an editor, something she loves to do.
“I love to read and edit pieces because it gives an inside view of the author’s raw and unfiltered side,” she wrote. “When I had an opportunity to do more editing, I grabbed it because I wanted more experience. It just so happened that this opportunity was in journalism. I’m learning a lot as I go, and it’s getting more and more interesting.”
Zoe feels so lucky that Reservoir is a school that has “such great opportunities for both" music and journalism.
Zoe is not sure what the future holds. She knows she wants to be doing something that will help society.
Only 12 more shopping days until Christmas! And 10 days until Hanukkah! I’m so excited! Merry Christmas and happy Hanukkah.