At Reservoir High School, the fall play is one that is sure to make your emotions run the full gamut.
We have to refrain from revealing the title because of a legal rights limitation, but it’s a theatrical adaptation of a Mark Haddon book by acclaimed playwright Simon Stephens.
Christopher, the protagonist, is a 15-year-old young man gifted in mathematics but poorly equipped to handle everyday life. He discovers the neighbor’s dog has been killed after being speared by a pitchfork.
He finds himself under suspicion for the act and decides to find out the truth. Forbidden to continue his investigation by the authorities, but especially by his father, Christopher doggedly pursues and documents the clues he discovers as he pursues his quarry. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 with a matinee performance on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 online (rhsstage.booktix.com) and $14 at the door.
Fulton Elementary School’s Socktober was a tremendous success. The final week of the sock drive saw the students bringing in 231 pairs of socks. The first and second grades brought in the most for that week. Outstanding! The final tally for the socks: over 1,665 pairs. That’s a lot of warm feet.
The following Lime Kiln Middle School students are being recognized because they showed their ability to ROAR by being Respectful, Organized, Achieving, and Responsible for the week of Oct. 21: Helen Quill, Luke Martinez, Danica Takovich, Camryn Futrell, Adam Hunt, Garrett Skolkin, Sienna Rader-Gowda and Charlie Norwood. Congratulations!
Also at LKMS, three other students were selected to join the Howard County Public School System’s Gifted and Talented Symphonic Band. They are Quinlan Ballou, Christian Nelson and Manan Zaveri. Charlie Norwood was selected to join the HCPSS’s Gifted and Talented Wind Ensemble. Congratulations to each of you.