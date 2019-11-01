It takes place on Friday evening, Nov. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of vendors that might just have that one-of-a-kind perfect gift for that “someone special” in your life. Stop by for dinner on Friday evening, where food from Carrabba’s Italian Grill is being showcased. There will also be a cake sale and a cake walk. And don’t forget to stop by the gourmet coffee shop, where there are always some fantastic treats. I have it on good authority that the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus, will be stopping by for a visit. He’ll be there on Friday evening where he will be reading a story to children of all ages. I think that takes place around 7 p.m.