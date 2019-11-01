Having a day off during the week is a rare treat that provides some of us with the opportunity to do things that are normally outside the ordinary.
That’s how my Columbus Day was for me. Stephanie Goldberg, Reservoir High School art teacher and sponsor of the RHS Literary Magazine and the Gator Gazette school newspaper, invited me to spend some class time with her journalism students. I met her in the front office, signed in, and accompanied her to her classroom where the students were waiting.
I didn’t know what to expect, but I found all the students attentive, responsive and well behaved. They had brainstormed prior to the talk and came up with a series of 10 questions which they asked. They ranged in scope from softball questions like “How did you become a writer? (Answer: too long an answer for here)” and “Who was the most interesting person you interviewed? (Answer: Larry Boarman, founder of Boarman’s Market in Highland)” to “Were you ever asked by someone to write about something which you declined? (Answer: yes, which I discussed with the students)."
The students who asked the questions were: Johnnese Best, Esha Bhatti, Amber Cai, Logan Cogdell, Thomas Cogdell, Daniel D. Elliott, Lynelle Essilfie, Joseph Grogan, Evan C. Johnson, BreAnne Mangum, Ryan Saunderson and Allyson Sears.
Christmas is just around the corner and so is the St. Francis Bazaar.
It takes place on Friday evening, Nov. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of vendors that might just have that one-of-a-kind perfect gift for that “someone special” in your life. Stop by for dinner on Friday evening, where food from Carrabba’s Italian Grill is being showcased. There will also be a cake sale and a cake walk. And don’t forget to stop by the gourmet coffee shop, where there are always some fantastic treats. I have it on good authority that the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus, will be stopping by for a visit. He’ll be there on Friday evening where he will be reading a story to children of all ages. I think that takes place around 7 p.m.
Then, on Saturday, he will be stopping by again in the morning, where he will be visiting the kids during the two Breakfast with Santa sittings. And I heard that he might even be hanging around the grounds for the entire day so there should be lots of opportunities to get that “just right” photo with Santa. For more information or to sign up for Breakfast with Santa contact the office at 410-792-0470 or send an email to the office staff at office@instrumentofpeace.org.
The following Lime Kiln Middle School students are being recognized because they showed their ability to ROAR by being respectful, organized, achieving and responsible for the week of Oct. 14: Elizabeth Ripkin, Adnan Khan, Alicia Swirsky, Alena Stokely, Alex Toone, Ronin Fogarty and Mina Huynh. Congratulations.