Reservoir High School’s newspaper’s print edition is being resurrected after a 15-year hiatus.
Stephanie Goldberg is the sponsor for the newspaper and the school’s literary magazine. Her “formidable and inspiring team” for this school year are: editor-in-chief, senior Allyson Sears; news editor, junior Mario Morais; op/ed editor, junior Madeline Kim; sports editor, Aminah Malik; arts editor, junior Zoe Schlossnagle; and layout editor, Isabella Brown. I’ll have more to say about these bright young journalists in the next column.
Starting in November at River Hill High School, the RHHS Boosters are reprising, by popular demand, the world-renowned Dale Carnegie Young Adult Leadership Program. It’s open to all Howard County school students ages 14 to 19. Attendees will learn how to communicate confidently, enhance their leadership skills, build self-confidence, improve their attitudes and sell their ideas. Interested students can see what the program is all about by going to vimeo.com. For more information and to register, contact Janet Rohner at 410-960-3301 or via email at janet.rohner@dalecarnegie.com.
Here’s an interesting statistic from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: The unemployment rate in April 2019 was 3.6%, the lowest since December 1969. It had dropped down over the month by 387,000 to 5.8 million unemployed people.
Another interesting statistic: According to a quick, unscientific Internet search using the search engine DuckDuckGo, at the end of 2018, over 2.8 million STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) jobs were projected to go unfilled.
And it’s projected to increase unless we can somehow “stem” the tide (pun intended) and encourage our students to think about pursuing a career in one of the STEM curricula.
In a Utopian world, one could suggest that all that is needed to be done is to train half of those unemployed for one of those unfilled STEM positions. But, we live in the real world and reality is hard.
However, the Howard County Extension 4-H Outreach Program is presenting its 4-H STEM Pathway Series at the Savage Branch library for children ages 10 to 16 in overcoming a series of STEM challenges from which they will learn about the associated scientific jobs.
The next challenge night is Nov. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The topic: Geologist and Materials Scientist: Cookie Prospecting Challenge and Please Contain It. The program is free but pre-registration is required. Register online at hclibrary.org or by calling the library at 410-313-0760.