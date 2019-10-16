Starting in November at River Hill High School, the RHHS Boosters are reprising, by popular demand, the world-renowned Dale Carnegie Young Adult Leadership Program. It’s open to all Howard County school students ages 14 to 19. Attendees will learn how to communicate confidently, enhance their leadership skills, build self-confidence, improve their attitudes and sell their ideas. Interested students can see what the program is all about by going to vimeo.com. For more information and to register, contact Janet Rohner at 410-960-3301 or via email at janet.rohner@dalecarnegie.com.