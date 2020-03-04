Highland/Fulton: Spaghetti or lasagna dinners help fuel youth ministry programs

The Youth Ministry at St. Louis Catholic Church in Clarksville is proud to announce the 39th annual Italian Dinner on March 8 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
As has been the custom for nearly four decades, one can partake of spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sauce (or if you prefer, lasagna), salad, garlic bread, soft drinks (coffee, tea, soda) and homemade desserts. Ticket prices are: $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under, $13 per adult for lasagna, $16 per adult for a combo spaghetti/lasagna, and $45 dine-in for a family up to six. Carry-out is also available.
For your convenience, you may place your carry-out order by calling 301-596-9962 or by ordering online at stlouisparish.org. Please note that the telephone number or the online ordering link is operational only between the hours of noon and 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Luisa Palting at 410-531-6668 or by email at lpalting@stlouisparish.org.
My wife Jennie is an avid gardener, something that she has been doing since she was a little girl. During the summer, we are blessed with the appearance of hummingbirds that swirl and swoop around her many flowers. On March 12, Master Gardener Beth Blum Spiker will be presenting “Attracting Hummingbirds into Your Garden” at the Savage Branch library at 7 p.m. You will learn about the migration habits of the ruby-throated hummingbird, its food preferences and nesting habitats and how you can attract them to your yard by combining plants, feeders and water. There is no cost for this program, but registration is required through the library at hclibrary.org or by speaking with a staff member at 410- 313-0760.
Lime Kiln Middle School has a new Spelling Bee Champion. She is eighth grader Joanna Im and the championship word was “poblano,” a mild chili pepper originating in the state of Puebla, Mexico. Over the course of the marathon contest, the 23 contestants spelled words such as “nefarious,” “palladium,” “hokum” and “guanine.” Max Cooper, a sixth grader, came in second. Joanna will represent LKMS at the Howard County Spelling Bee on March 21 at Oakland Mills High School. Max is the alternate. Good luck to both of you. Well done!
The following young artists at Fulton Elementary School had their artwork selected to represent the school at the First-Grade Showcase for this year. They are Faye Witt, Jake Polikov and Kaaash Dholakia. The artwork can be viewed at the Department of Education Gallery at 10910 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City through April 14.
Lillian Nipper, also of Fulton Elementary School, received Honorable Mention for her short story “Sticky Note” in the Young Authors contest at the county level.
And finally, fifth grader Abigail Zecharias won the school’s spelling bee for the second year in a row, spelling the word “plasma,” the liquid part of the blood. Congratulations to all of you!
Mark your calendars for the Reservoir High School yard sale sponsored by the school’s Music Foundation. It’s scheduled for May 30 starting at 8 a.m. Toward the end of May, families are asked to donate usable and family-friendly items to the sale. Individuals and businesses will be able to rent spaces, too. For more information, send an email to rhsyardsale2020@outlook.com.