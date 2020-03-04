Highland/Fulton: Spaghetti or lasagna dinners help fuel youth ministry programs

My wife Jennie is an avid gardener, something that she has been doing since she was a little girl. During the summer, we are blessed with the appearance of hummingbirds that swirl and swoop around her many flowers. On March 12, Master Gardener Beth Blum Spiker will be presenting “Attracting Hummingbirds into Your Garden” at the Savage Branch library at 7 p.m. You will learn about the migration habits of the ruby-throated hummingbird, its food preferences and nesting habitats and how you can attract them to your yard by combining plants, feeders and water. There is no cost for this program, but registration is required through the library at hclibrary.org or by speaking with a staff member at 410- 313-0760.