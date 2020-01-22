This column has been privileged to have mentioned those local students who have been chosen as a nominee or selected for the Carson $1,000 scholarship. This year is no different. Lime Kiln Middle School eighth grader Mason Huynh has been selected as this year’s nominee for the scholarship. Mason has a grade-point average of 4.0 and “excellent citizenship” at LKMS. He is also an active member in his community, volunteering in many ways. Congratulations and good luck!