This column has been privileged to have mentioned those local students who have been chosen as a nominee or selected for the Carson $1,000 scholarship. This year is no different. Lime Kiln Middle School eighth grader Mason Huynh has been selected as this year’s nominee for the scholarship. Mason has a grade-point average of 4.0 and “excellent citizenship” at LKMS. He is also an active member in his community, volunteering in many ways. Congratulations and good luck!
On Jan. 30, the following Lime Kiln students will be competing in the 2020 LKMS Spelling Bee. They are: Logan Aranda, Max Cooper, Sonia Lipcon, Shubhani Majmundar, Ava Sesay, Jayen Tolia, Tara Vallabha, Stephanie Albert, Quinlan Ballou, Adam Bhatti, Caitlyn Foot, Jake Han, Noah Martin, Sandra Salkini, Zehra Thakkar, Claire Williams, Olivia Bos, Caitlin Bossle, Caden Burgess, Chris Cooper, Michael Hamilton, Joanna Im, Victoria Keys, Sean Kim, Hailyn Lai, Kaitlyn Matthew, Will McGee, Charlie Norwood, Riley Ou and Sora Park. The winner will represent the school at the Howard County Spelling Bee in March!
Finally, these Lime Kiln students have been selected as student delegates to the Student Member of the Board Convention: Alicia Swirsky, Zehra Thakkar and Jack Willets. Shubhani Majmundar will serve as an alternate. Congratulations on your selection.
The following Lime Kiln Middle School students are being recognized because they showed their ability to ROAR by being Respectful, Organized, Achieving, and Responsible for the week of Nov. 18: Audrey Donald, Jonathan Norwood, Jonathan Mackrell, Roxy Roach and Joshua Soong. For the week ending Dec. 2, the students are: Mia Dowd, Thomas Xanthos, Stephanie Albert, Priya Handa, Lucy Graber and Skyler Williams. And for the week ending Dec. 9: Garrett Mock, Christian Nelson, Neil Bhide, Ethan Chang, Josephine Jackson and Vedanti Patel. For the week ending Dec. 16: Enzo Sigurdsen, Jaimie Yi, Eva Baez, Mira Bednash, Jack Weitzman, Tina Wong, and Avery Oergel. For the week ending Jan. 6: Leila Bijou Abban, Kemi Jaji, David Vallabha, Alyssa Young, Erin Bilger, Leah Skinner and Bennett Vitek. Congratulations.
Congratulations to the following young authors who are the Fulton Elementary School winners. They are: First-Grade Short Story: Nina Oros; Second-Grade Poem: Ayusha Shakya; Second-Grade Short Story: Lillian Nipper; Third-Grade Short Story: Aurelia Fuentes; Fourth-Grade Poem: Charleigh Spence; Fourth-Grade Short Story: Radha Srinivasula; Fifth-Grade Poem: Kate Felsen; and Fifth-Grade Short Story: Abigail Zecharias. Keep up the good work! Maybe we’ll be reading your writings here.