Members of The Golden Melody: Music for a Cause Club recently performed for the seniors at Angel’s Touch Assisted Living. This was their second visit to Angel’s Touch, and the residents loved hearing the music and talking with the students. The members of the club are music students at Glenelg High School who participate in band, orchestra or choir. They have been performing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area, sharing their love of music with their elders.
The club was created by Natsuki Sacks in memory of her great aunt, who loved to listen to Natsuki and her sisters play their instruments and sing at the assisted-living facility where she lived. The students gave two performances in the 2018-19 school year, and they have scheduled eight more appearances for this school year. They also have plans for some holiday singalongs. The goal for this year is to have at least one performance a month.
“During our second year as a club, we hope to grow our musical diversity,” while reaching more people, Natsuki said. The student members of The Golden Melody are having fun while they spread joy to the senior community.
The Glenelg High School Parent Teacher Student Association will present its Bingo Night on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the school. This fundraiser supports the After Prom Party to keep the students safe on prom night. A variety of themed gift baskets will be the prizes for the bingo winners.
Students in the local schools are learning important lessons about the rewards of volunteering and helping our neighbors. At Glenwood Middle School, student members of the Leo Club started their Book Drive at the beginning of December. In the first week, they collected over six boxes of books to be donated to an elementary school in Baltimore city for its school library.
In addition, every child in the school will be given a book to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Books will be donated to a middle and high school in Howard County and also to the Glenwood Community Center, where they will be sold to raise funds for the center’s programs. These books will change a lot of lives. If you have books to donate, you can drop them off at the front office of Glenwood Middle.
At Folly Quarter Middle School, the Leo Club created Thanksgiving baskets for families in Howard County. The baskets included everything for a complete turkey dinner. The students also collected, wrapped and delivered items from wish lists so that several local families had a merrier Christmas.
Our young neighbors are having fun while they experience the sense of accomplishment that comes from helping someone else.
As we come to the end of this year, I would like to thank all the people who have contacted me with news for this column. Please continue to send me information about special events, celebrations and any other news that I can share with our neighbors. Have a wonderful new year.