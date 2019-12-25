The club was created by Natsuki Sacks in memory of her great aunt, who loved to listen to Natsuki and her sisters play their instruments and sing at the assisted-living facility where she lived. The students gave two performances in the 2018-19 school year, and they have scheduled eight more appearances for this school year. They also have plans for some holiday singalongs. The goal for this year is to have at least one performance a month.