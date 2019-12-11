It’s Winter Concert Season. The Glenelg High School Winter Concert will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Glenelg auditorium. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased from any band, orchestra or choir member. You can also call the school office at 410-313-5528 to purchase tickets. This is one of the most popular concerts since it features all the musical groups, and it sometimes sells out. Get your tickets early.