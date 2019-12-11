One of the best small-town Christmas parades in Maryland will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, in Lisbon.
The Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade will begin with festively decorated tractors, to be followed by 250 seasonally costumed horses and mules. The parade is presented by the Howard County Farm Bureau, and benefits the Howard County Food Bank, Carroll County Food Sunday, Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company.
In 2018, the parade raised more than $17,000 for those beneficiaries and collected over 3,400 pounds of nonperishable food for the local food banks. If you attend the parade, you are asked to bring nonperishable canned goods and place them in the bins along the parade route for distribution to the food banks.
After the parade, you can go to the Santa’s Village at Days End Farm Horse Rescue. Do your holiday shopping at a variety of different vendors and take a “reindeer ride.” There will be fun for children of all ages.
There will also be a chicken and ham dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall after the parade ends. Dinner will cost $15 for adults and $7 for children. You can even purchase a carry-out meal for $15.
The parade begins at noon and Frederick Road and nearby roads along the parade route will be shut down at 11:30 a.m. If you want to attend the parade, you will need to arrive early to find a place to park. After the parade, traffic will be very heavy for a while, so staying to shop and eat a meal is a good idea.
If you need more information, go to LisbonChristmasParade.com.
It’s Winter Concert Season. The Glenelg High School Winter Concert will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Glenelg auditorium. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased from any band, orchestra or choir member. You can also call the school office at 410-313-5528 to purchase tickets. This is one of the most popular concerts since it features all the musical groups, and it sometimes sells out. Get your tickets early.
The Glenwood Middle School Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, String Ensemble and Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Glenelg High auditorium. Admission is free.
The German Language Christmas Service at Calvary Lutheran Church will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. You can worship and sing Christmas carols in German and enjoy the brass choir. After the service, there will be a coffee hour with German treats. This unique service at the church on Old Frederick Road is becoming more popular every year.
Congratulations to Glenwood Middle School band students for their selection to the Howard County Honors Ensembles. Sophia Lyssantri, who plays clarinet , was chosen for the Middle School Gifted and Talented Wind Ensemble. Charlotte Connolly will be playing trumpet with the Middle School G/T Symphonic Band. Victoria Lasek, playing clarinet and bassoonist Bailey Kim were chosen for the Middle School G/T Honors Band. The audition process for all the Honors Ensembles is arduous, and these students deserve a lot of credit for passing the audition.
Amy Syversen is excited to announce the Dayton Oaks Musicians of the Month for December. Congratulations to Harley Rosen, Will Short, Aylin Hunter, William Fortune, Clark Conn, Casey Moss, Ava Stephenson, Aryan Patel, Aaryan Patel, Tyler Bowman, Ryan Matos, Marina Ronayne, Kian Solimani, Mofe Ayankoya, Julian McKnight, Shaun Inake, Brayden Brewer, Christopher Endlich, Madison Moriarty and Petar Maricic.