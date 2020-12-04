Girl Scouts get an inside look at farm life | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Natalie Bennett, Meghan Larsen and Jaclyn Yencha of Senior Girl Scout Troop 2484 are learning about the food network. The girls began their “Sow What?” journey at the last Miller Branch library farmers market of the season. There, they learned about local farming and agricultural practices from Howard County farmers.
The Scouts interviewed Kelly Hensing of Hensing’s Hilltop Acres and Jamie Brown of TLV Tree Farm to learn how and where their livestock and produce are grown, harvested, processed and distributed before being consumed. They also discussed the benefits of eating seasonally to improve our health and minimize our carbon footprint.
Natalie, Meghan and Jaclyn look forward to visiting the two farms next spring to get a first-hand look at farming in Howard County. The three ninth graders are enjoying the lessons about how farming supports our community and how our community supports farming.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glenwood is planning a few socially distanced events in December with the hope of remaking some of the usual traditions. Breakfast with St. Nick will now be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12. Different stations will include greetings from St. Nick, Christmas craft bags, St. Nick Mystery Shoppe, doughnuts to go from Rise Restaurant and much more. There is a suggested donation of $4 per person, or $15 per car or family. In case of rain, the event will be held Dec. 13.
On Dec. 19 and 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. each day, the Rev. Dina Van Klaveren will host a One-Family-at-a-Time Open House in the historic 1834 Union Chapel. The chapel will be beautifully decorated for Christmas so everyone can take special family photographs.
A warm and safe Christmas Caroling event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 20 via Zoom, and the Children’s Pageant will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 24, also on Zoom.
More information about all these events can be found on standrewsglenwood.org.
The Glenwood Men’s Group will meet virtually by Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Barbara Crain of the League of Women Voters will hold a post-election analysis to discuss “After the Vote: Election Auditing, Certification and the Electoral College.”
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government. If you are interested in attending this virtual meeting, send an email to Jerry Mikowicz at jerrynopm@gmail.com.
The Glenwood Men’s Group was founded in June 2018 and has over 40 registered members. It meets each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom for friendly, but stimulating discussions on current events and topics of interest to seniors. New members are always welcome. For more information, email edwardkaplan967@outlook.com.
Like many events this year, the Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade will be going virtual. Farmers and equestrians will be taking pictures and short videos of their farm equipment and horses dressed for the holidays. Pictures need to be submitted by Dec. 12. They will then be assembled into a film which will air online on New Year’s Eve.
Donations will still be collected for the Howard County Food Bank, Carroll County Food Sunday, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. The situation is evolving by the day, so you need to go to lisbonchristmasparade.com in order to keep up with all the changes.
Every year, the Howard County Recreation and Parks sponsors a Holiday Mart juried arts and crafts show in December. Normally, the event is held at the Gary Arthur Community Center in Glenwood. This year’s event will be held online from now through January.
You can shop for seasonal gifts and merchandise handcrafted by local artisans. To shop, go to howardcountymd.gov. There will also be an opportunity to speak through video chat with Holiday Mart crafters on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you have questions about the items. This is a great opportunity to support local artisans while obtaining unique gifts for the holidays. Shipping is even free from many of the vendors.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the musicians of the month for November. Anaya Moghekar, Asiya Shah, Ava Pollard, Avi Dhaliwal, Brendan Cabaniss, Clark Conn, Connor Haskell, Eli Schreiber, Evelyn Rubens, Hope Bogard, Noah Esmail and Simiel Paper have all been working hard to impress Syversen. Keep making beautiful music.
I hope everyone enjoys the holiday season safely and together we can make 2021 into a much better year. Please send me information about your activities for publication in this column. Stay safe.