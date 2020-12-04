Girl Scouts get an inside look at farm life | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glenwood is planning a few socially distanced events in December with the hope of remaking some of the usual traditions. Breakfast with St. Nick will now be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12. Different stations will include greetings from St. Nick, Christmas craft bags, St. Nick Mystery Shoppe, doughnuts to go from Rise Restaurant and much more. There is a suggested donation of $4 per person, or $15 per car or family. In case of rain, the event will be held Dec. 13.