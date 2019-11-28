The Glenwood Men’s Roundtable will be welcoming Byron E. Macfarlane, Howard County Register of Wills, to a discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. in the Gary Arthur Glenwood Community Center. Macfarlane will be speaking about the Maryland estate settlement process while he shares his unique knowledge of streamlining the settling of an estate while reducing expenses. You can register by sending an email to Edward Kaplan at edwardkaplan967@outlook.com.
Kevin George, director of the Glenelg High School Orchestra, is proud to announce that two members of the orchestra have won major musical competitions.
Sihyun Jennifer Park, a 10th-grade cellist in the orchestra, took first prize in the Golden Classical Music Awards and was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Jennifer played in the Weill Recital Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Golden Classical Music Awards is an international competition open to all nationalities and ages in the categories of strings, piano, wind or vocal. A select group of winners is invited to perform at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, and Jennifer was one of them.
Maxwell Lu, senior violinist in the orchestra, won an international composing competition sponsored by the Austrian Federal Chancellery Department for Families and Youth. The competition asked for compositions to musically portray “Sounds of Children’s Rights.” Max will be traveling to Vienna, Austria where he will have his piece performed and recorded by a professional orchestra. The piece, titled “A Child’s Dream,” was written for violin and piano.
According to George, this is the first time since he began directing the orchestra in 1996 that any of his students have achieved such success at the national and international level. Congratulations to these outstanding musicians.
Your next chance to hear the Glenelg Orchestra, band and choral groups is at the Glenelg Winter Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.
Amy Syversen, director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is pleased to announce the band musicians of the month for November. Congratulations to Mohammad Izzedin, Andrew Sheng, Sankarsh Velaga, Alex Galgano, Ellie Frank, Brenden Lukenich, Gavin Bergstrom, Lily Smith, Abhinav Rodda, Jonathan Krum, Simiel Paper, Shyam Patel, Nikhil Sardana, Charlotte Specht, Lucas Ballou, Harris Alamgir, Cara Marks, Lillian Houston, Alexis Fath and Ruy Garcia-Zamor. These students are working hard and impressing Syversen with their musical talents.
Glenwood Middle School’s Winter Chorus Concert will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Glenelg High School auditorium. Admission is free, but you can support the choral groups by purchasing goodies at the bake sale outside the auditorium.
Do you like to play bingo? Glenwood Middle School will have a Bingo Night on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Glenwood cafeteria. Prizes include tickets to a Frederick Keys game, jewelry donated by Smyth Jewelers, gift certificates to Tony Loco’s and much more. Tickets are $15 for 15 bingo games. Go to glenwoodptsa.org for more information, or to purchase tickets.
You can have Breakfast with Santa at the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. The All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Santa will be available to talk about special wishes.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends.