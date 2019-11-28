Sihyun Jennifer Park, a 10th-grade cellist in the orchestra, took first prize in the Golden Classical Music Awards and was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Jennifer played in the Weill Recital Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Golden Classical Music Awards is an international competition open to all nationalities and ages in the categories of strings, piano, wind or vocal. A select group of winners is invited to perform at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, and Jennifer was one of them.