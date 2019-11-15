The project involved transforming an old shed at the Therapeutic and Recreational Riding Center in Glenwood into a usable, wheelchair-accessible space for therapeutic horse riders. The barn now has multiple uses and includes a place for riders and parents to wait for their turn to ride, a learning room for inclusive camps, a place for parents to meet and a viewing patio for parents and caregivers of the riders. The barn also has interactive stations created by therapists at the riding center to engage riders in sensory integration and horse knowledge activities.