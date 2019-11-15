Kassidy Sharp, the theater teacher at Glenelg High School, is excited to announce that it’s almost time for “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." This show is the classic story of Snow White, but there are a few twists and turns. Pay attention to the silly new names for the dwarfs.
Performances will be held in the school auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. There will also be matinees on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or online at hcpss.booktix.com.
There will be 30 student actors from Glenelg joined by 12 elementary school actors to make up the cast. The younger children attend Lisbon, Bushy Park, Dayton Oaks, Triadelphia Ridge and Pointers Run elementary schools. The show is family friendly and everyone is invited to join in the fun and magic. Sharp and the students are excited to bring this classic fairy tale story of friendship, courage and love to the stage in the area premiere.
Kiersten King will appear in the title role of Snow White, with Kelsey Flavin as Queen Brangomar, Raj Ukondwa as Berthold, Grant Smith as Prince Florimond, Maddy Rothfield as Witch Hex, Jackson Hufman as Sir Dandiprat, Peyton Kern as Peddler Woman and Evan Williams as the Mirror. The maids of honor to Snow White will be Sydney Repole, Emily Labastida, Anna Hintz, Sydni Rivero, Sophia Cichetti, Ellie Hintz, Cara Kishter and Lily Girard. The Seven Dwarfs will be played by Grayden Goldman, Emma Bernsohn, Tyler Mathias, Charlie Brendel, Grant Timmerman, Ava Brendel and Clay Capenos.
All these actors will be backed up by an ensemble of 20 and a stage crew of six. The cast is enthusiastic about the show. According to senior Raj Ukondwa, the cast has been genuinely excited even during the rehearsals and can’t wait to have an audience experience the magic.
Congratulations to Robert Schantz, a member of Boy Scout Troop 874. Robert’s Eagle Project was chosen to be the 2019 Eagle Project of the Year for the Baltimore Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The project involved transforming an old shed at the Therapeutic and Recreational Riding Center in Glenwood into a usable, wheelchair-accessible space for therapeutic horse riders. The barn now has multiple uses and includes a place for riders and parents to wait for their turn to ride, a learning room for inclusive camps, a place for parents to meet and a viewing patio for parents and caregivers of the riders. The barn also has interactive stations created by therapists at the riding center to engage riders in sensory integration and horse knowledge activities.
The Therapeutic and Recreational Riding Center has been providing therapeutic horseback riding services to children and adults with a wide range of physical, mental and emotional disabilities since its founding in 1983 by Helen Tuel and her husband John. The farm is on 55 acres on Shady Lane in Glenwood and has been the location for Eagle projects before, and Robert’s project being named the Project of the Year has been exciting for everyone. Congratulations to everyone involved.
Two Girl Scout Troops at Dayton Oaks Elementary School are collecting items to help others in the community during the month of November. The members of Junior Girl Scout Troop 1022 are collecting school supplies for girls attending another Howard County school. As part of their Bronze Award project, they are gathering crayons, markers, colored pencils, regular pencils, glue sticks and lined paper.
The members of Brownie Troop 2045 are collecting new, adult-sized socks to be donated to the Grassroots Day Resource Center to help those experiencing homelessness in Howard County. Socks are one of the most requested items by people who do not have permanent housing.
Donations will be accepted until Thursday, Nov. 21 in the lobby at Dayton Oaks. If you would prefer to donate online, this link will take you to the Amazon ordering page: tinyurl.com/DOESGS. You can help the Girl Scouts to improve someone’s life.