Both old and new traditions continue in Western Howard during the pandemic | Glenwood/Glenelg/Dayton

Calvary Lutheran Church on Old Frederick Road will hold its Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Since the Fall Fest at the church went well in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, the church decided to hold the Christmas Market, its biggest fundraiser of the year.
This year, the event will take place outside on the parking lot, and there will not be a sit-down dinner.
The famous bake table, with cheese balls, jams and jellies, and the eclectic white elephant tables, will still be part of the market, as will the delicious meals. Lunch, including homemade crab cakes, chicken salad, barbecue, hot dogs and soup, will be served from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dinner will be either a homemade crab cake or chicken platter. Both platters include cheesy potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert, and will be served from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner will only be served as a drive-through carryout.
This year, the silent auction will be held online only. Go to calvarylutheranmd.net for more information. Dress for the weather and wear masks. If the weather that day is really unpleasant, the market will be postponed until Nov. 21. For additional information or weather questions, contact the church at 410-489-5280.
The Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade, presented by the Howard County Farm Bureau, will be Dec. 12 beginning at noon. This parade leads off with decorated tractors and farm equipment followed by about 250 horses, mules and donkeys, also decorated for the season. Donations are already being collected for the parade and registration has begun online. Go to lisbonchristmashorseparade.weebly.com for more information and to register.
In 2019, more than 3,100 pounds of nonperishable canned food and more than $24,000 was donated to the Howard County Food Bank, Carroll County Food Sunday, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. These numbers were all the more impressive because last year’s parade was held in the rain. This year, the parade will survive COVID-19 restrictions, and continue the traditions. Since the first parade was held in 2011, the event has raised over $104,000 for our community.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is excited to announce the band musicians for October. Andrew Sheng, Christian Lee, Ellie Frank, Kayla Bridges, Larry Du, Micah Mathieu, Michael Eyasu, Michelle Shah, Natalie Pearlman, Nishant Shah, Owen McGall and Scott Bloom have all been working hard and impressing Syversen with their enthusiasm.
With all the changes caused by virtual learning, some of the local schools are becoming very creative in trying to keep life fairly normal for the students.
At Folly Quarter Middle School, the Parent Teacher Student Association sponsored a pumpkin-carving contest. Students and staff carved pumpkins at home and uploaded photographs to their computer. Students, family members and staff voted on their favorite pumpkins and winners received gift certificates.
At Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School, the PTSA sponsored a costume car parade through the school parking lot on the Friday before Halloween. Cars and occupants were dressed for the season, and everyone remained in their vehicles. Students also submitted photographs of themselves dressed in their Halloween costumes for an online slideshow.
Latest Howard County
Life has changed, but everyone is working together to create new traditions.