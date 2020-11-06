Both old and new traditions continue in Western Howard during the pandemic | Glenwood/Glenelg/Dayton

In 2019, more than 3,100 pounds of nonperishable canned food and more than $24,000 was donated to the Howard County Food Bank, Carroll County Food Sunday, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. These numbers were all the more impressive because last year’s parade was held in the rain. This year, the parade will survive COVID-19 restrictions, and continue the traditions. Since the first parade was held in 2011, the event has raised over $104,000 for our community.