Find unique gifts for the holidays at Howard County craft shows | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

If you are thinking about getting presents for the upcoming holidays and worrying about delays in the supply chain, you should plan to attend the Howard County Crafts Spectacular at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
This three-day event will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 290 artists and crafters will be selling their own creations. Many of them will be unique items which you won’t find anywhere else.
Admission is $5 or $7 for a multiday pass. Children younger than 10 are free. Parking is free, and there will be free shuttles to take you to and from the parking lot. For more information and a list of participating vendors, go to atozcrafts.net.
If you don’t get all your holiday shopping done at the Crafts Spectacular, Calvary Lutheran Church will be pleased to welcome you to the Christmas Market on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lunch, featuring crab cake sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, barbecue, hot dogs and homemade soup, will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and will consist of crab cake or fried chicken dinners, which include cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, salad, roll, drink and dessert. Lots of tasty baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles, cheese balls and pies will be sold, too. The famous white elephant room will be open for you to find special treasures. A silent auction will also be held. There will be many unique items perfect for gifts available for purchase. Face masks are required inside, except when you are eating. The church is at 16151 Old Frederick Road, just west of Woodbine Road.
It’s time once again for the Glenelg Marching Unit Boosters’ citrus fruit sale. This year, vegetables, non-citrus fruits and even New York cheesecakes will also be available. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21, and fruit will be available to pick up at Glenelg High School on Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. This is an important fundraiser for the boosters. Fresh fruit makes a great gift for the holidays, and you will be supporting the students. Place your order by going to freshfruitorder.org/GMUBFruitSales.
Amy Syversen is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for November from Dayton Oaks Elementary School: Scott Bloom, Brooks Haddaway, Azlan Kazmi, Ethan Nieporent, Tej Dhaliwal, Jack Bayer, Nate Crimmins, Jax Mangiulli, Annabelle Burke, Larry Du, Evan Doyle, Natalie Pearlman, Emma Jin, Luke Drake and Eli Schreiber. These students have been practicing hard and making beautiful music. Congratulations to all of these young musicians.
Send information to tracy21738@yahoo.com or 410-489-7444.