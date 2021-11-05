Find unique gifts for the holidays at Howard County craft shows | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

If you don’t get all your holiday shopping done at the Crafts Spectacular, Calvary Lutheran Church will be pleased to welcome you to the Christmas Market on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lunch, featuring crab cake sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, barbecue, hot dogs and homemade soup, will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and will consist of crab cake or fried chicken dinners, which include cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, salad, roll, drink and dessert. Lots of tasty baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles, cheese balls and pies will be sold, too. The famous white elephant room will be open for you to find special treasures. A silent auction will also be held. There will be many unique items perfect for gifts available for purchase. Face masks are required inside, except when you are eating. The church is at 16151 Old Frederick Road, just west of Woodbine Road.