Glenelg High School will play its homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 25. The traditional parade, with floats through the Burntwoods neighborhood, will begin at 5 p.m. Watch for road closings.
The Glenelg Marching Unit, consisting of 98 students under the direction of Christopher Winters, will perform in the parade and again in the halftime show at the game. The football game begins at 7 p.m. Marching Unit alumni are welcome to join in the parade and in the stands at the football game.
While you are at Glenelg for the game, don’t forget to stop by the Boosters Club concession stand. Funds raised at the stand benefit the athletic and academic programs at the school throughout the year.
It’s fall harvest time at Larriland Farm in western Howard County. On weekends in October, you can buy hot apple fritters made by Glenelg High School students. On Sunday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 27, the Glenelg marching band members will be making and selling apple fritters. Eat up and support the band!
While at Larriland, you can have fun picking apples, choosing the perfect pumpkin for decorating, or enjoying a trip through the straw maze. On weekends, you can take a 20-minute ride on a hay wagon around the farm and through the woods to see storybook characters or explore the Boo Barn. Don’t forget the food trucks and the delicious fritters made with fresh Larriland apples.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is pleased to announce the band musicians of the month for October. Congratulations to Vincent Bush, Kiley Baur, Alex Johnson, Katherine Li, Giselle Rios, Christian Lee, Jayden Tom, Jackson Uebele, Alice Remines, Aaron Kim, Marisa Goldberg, Will Kerrigan, Michelle Martinez, Arvin Bozorgi, Colton Fansler, Alexandra Cook, Ashton McCollum, Caden Starcher, Alexander El Sawi and Leon Du. School has only been in session for six weeks, and these students are already impressing Syversen with their dedication to the band. Keep up the good work.
The James Munsey Comedy Hypnosis Show will be in the Glenelg High School auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. Go to the Parent Teacher Student Association website at glenelgptsa.org to purchase tickets. This funny, high-energy show will have your whole family laughing hysterically while you are supporting the PTSA.
The Glenelg High School Choral Department presents its Pops Concert on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased from a choir student in advance, or at the door on the night of the concert. This is the first concert of the year, and the only one which features the choral department exclusively.
If you want to enjoy a night out in support of a great cause, Tony Locos Bar & Restaurant in Woodbine is hosting two days and nights for the Glenelg Marching Unit. The restaurant will give 10 percent of its sales on Monday, Oct. 21, and Tuesday, Oct. 22 to the Marching Unit Boosters. Enjoy Italian, American and Puerto Rican cuisine in a great local restaurant and help the band put on more impressive performances.