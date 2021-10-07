Still time to catch blooming sunflowers in western Howard County | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

I would like to extend deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Martin Hamilton Jr., of Woodbine, who died in September. Hamilton was the Howard County 4-H educator for 30 years, and was a 4-H volunteer in Howard County for more than 50 years. In recent years, he served as secretary of the Howard County Fair Association. During Fair Week, he could always be found helping someone or sharing stories with everyone he met. He was generous, caring and took great pride in watching young people grow and develop skills. He will be missed by many people in the community.