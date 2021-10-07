Still time to catch blooming sunflowers in western Howard County | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Drive west along Frederick Road toward Lisbon, and you will notice a field of sunflowers. These are the Sunflowers of Lisbon, and this is the fourth year that they have bloomed here. They should last until Sunday, so you still have time to stop and enjoy them.
There are three different fields of sunflowers. The main field consists of 7 acres of traditional yellow sunflowers. The other two fields are each 2 acres and are filled with sunflowers of different colors and sizes.
Admission for everyone ages 5 and older is $15 per person. You must pay with cash or a check at the field, but you can order online at sunflowersoflisbon.com before your visit. For $15, you get unlimited hayrides and access to the three sunflower fields. You can also cut three sunflowers. Additional flowers will cost $3 each.
Friendly dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash. The site is handicap accessible. There are many kid-friendly activities, including slides, games, corn pit and mini wagon rides. During the weekend there will be a food truck on site.
The fields are open Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The address is 15845 Frederick Road in Woodbine. The Sunflowers of Lisbon will “put a smile on your face as you immerse yourself in nature with beautiful fields of flowers.”
Through the end of October, you can spend an evening at Food Truck Tuesdays at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Most weeks, there will be eight to 12 food trucks, a local produce stand and other vendors. You can listen to live music on the front lawn, ride on the barrel train and enjoy antique fire engines and tractors while you eat dinner.
Amy Syversen, the band director at Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for October. Congratulations to Isaac Houston, Muhammad Memon, Nora Cooper, Jakub Hlasko, Hope Bogard, Anulekha Mukherjee, Sawyer Scogland, Hunter El Sawi, Natalie Townsend, Landon Jorgenson, Rushank Velaga, Lilly Millstein, Saiya Patel and Nishant Shah. The year has only just begun, and the students are already impressing Syversen with their eagerness and dedication.
The Dandelion Bistro in Glenelg is getting a face-lift. New flooring, new paint, new bathroom fixtures and lights will greet everyone when the dining room reopens on or around Tuesday. Between now and then, you can still enjoy a delicious meal on the patio, or even order food for carryout. Dandelion Bistro was recently reviewed by 2104Food, which promotes locally owned restaurants, as a “quaint, local hot spot and hidden gem.” It’s important to keep supporting our local businesses.
I would like to extend deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Martin Hamilton Jr., of Woodbine, who died in September. Hamilton was the Howard County 4-H educator for 30 years, and was a 4-H volunteer in Howard County for more than 50 years. In recent years, he served as secretary of the Howard County Fair Association. During Fair Week, he could always be found helping someone or sharing stories with everyone he met. He was generous, caring and took great pride in watching young people grow and develop skills. He will be missed by many people in the community.
Send information to tracy21738@yahoo.com or 410-489-7444.