If you drive west along Route 144 in the next few weeks, you will pass an 11-acre field of sunflowers just before you get to Lisbon.
Derek and Jenny Patrick planted sunflowers last year and created a stir in western Howard County. Many selfies were posted to Facebook. This year, they have also planted a 7-acre corn maze that you can explore, and on weekends, you can take a hayride around the farm.
Admission to the sunflower field is $5, which allows you to cut a flower to take home with you. Additional flowers can be purchased for $1 each. The corn maze will cost $5, as will unlimited hayrides around the farm. The price of all three attractions is $10.
New this year will be a petting zoo, corn hole games and a corn pit for children. You can also purchase pumpkins, apples, gourds and flowers, with all proceeds going to different local charities.
The sunflowers should last for several weeks, as long as we don’t have too much rain. The farm will be open from 8 a.m. until dark at 15845 Frederick Road in Woodbine. Don’t miss the opportunity to have some fun this fall while you support a local farmer.
On Friday, Oct. 4, Glenelg High School’s football team will play Howard High School. The varsity game kickoff is at 7 p.m. During halftime, someone will be chosen to kick a field goal. If that person is successful, everyone in attendance will receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich coupon. Come out for the game and cheer for the Gladiator football team and the Kickin’ for Chicken contest.
The following week, Glenelg and River Hill high schools will compete in a Spirit Week competition against each other at the local Chick-fil-A in Clarksville. Both cheer squads will decorate the restaurant on Sunday, Oct. 13.
For the rest of the week, everyone who purchases food can put their receipt in a box labeled Glenelg or one labeled River Hill. The school with the highest dollar amount of sales will win $1,000. Let’s help Glenelg to beat River Hill.
The Fat Daddies and the TenderLoins, a local neighborhood band, will be performing at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 11 p.m. It is providing the entertainment for The Shindig, a fundraiser to support Councilman David Yungmann, the District 5 Councilman who represents western Howard County.
For this performance the Fat Daddies will be Rich Cornwell, John Dwyer, Jim Morgan, Chuck Phillips and Kevin Suffecool. The TenderLoins are Elizabeth Hasson and Carol Morgan.
General admission tickets are $75 per person. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to shindig2019.com.
The Saint Mary Coptic Orthodox Church on Frederick Road in Cooksville is having an Egyptian Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be Mediterranean-style food, Egyptian souvenirs and jewelry available for sale. Live Egyptian music and a market will be featured. Children will be entertained by face painting and moon bounces.
This is the third Egyptian Festival to be held at the church’s home on Frederick Road, at the former Woodmont Academy. In case of rain, there is plenty of room inside the buildings to move everything indoors, so the festival will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.
If you have questions, email webmaster@saintmarycoptic.org. Have fun visiting Egypt for the day.