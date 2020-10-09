Fall farm fun available in western Howard, from mazes to pumpkin picking | Glenwood/Glenelg/Dayton

It’s officially fall, although it’s not like any fall we have experienced before.
School is back in session, with most students attending classes through their computers. Lunch Bunch groups meet online, the back-to-school nights have been held virtually, with videos taking the viewers on tours of the school, and parent-teacher association meetings are being held in school parking lots, with everyone wearing masks.
Fall activities are beginning to take place, and there is still plenty of time to choose a pumpkin or other fall decorations from the local farms.
At Larriland Farms in Woodbine, the Moore family has decorated for Halloween with ghosts and goblins. There is a field of sunflowers to admire and cut and another field of pumpkins to pick for a jack-o’-lantern. Hayrides will take you through the woods filled with Halloween characters. You can explore the challenging straw maze, or let your small children wander through the Boo Barn filled with not-too-scary characters. Apple fritters and food trucks will be available on weekend days. Go to facebook.com/larrilandfarm for more information.
The Brown family at TLV Tree Farm in Glenelg will take you on a hayride to the pumpkin patch, or you can explore their corn maze. This year’s maze is cut in the shape of the Glenelg High School Gladiator mascot. The farm is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the month of October. Different events will be happening each weekend. Hours will depend on the weather and the supply of pumpkins. Go to tlvtreefarm.com for information and to see the map of the corn maze.
At Dayton Oaks Elementary School, Amy Syversen, the director of bands, is excited to welcome students back to the program. Even though classes are being held virtually, she will still be naming students as musicians of the month. For the month of September, the following students received the honor of being named to the first list of the school year. Collin Broughton, Saisha Vyas, Luke Drake, Anulekha Mukerjee, Nicolas Garcia, Sankarsh Velaga, Tyler Bowman, Ruy Garcia-Zamor Jr., Jayden Tom, Alexander Johnson, Natalie Townsend and Aria Fulton are all practicing their music and making Syversen proud.
The Casey Cares Foundation will host its 17th annual Golf Tournament on Monday at the Cattail Creek Country Club in Glenwood. The tournament, which begins at 10 a.m., includes friendly competition, breakfast, lunch, raffles, prizes and more. The Casey Cares Foundation is a charity that serves families with critically ill children. Founded in 2000, the nonprofit arranges family events to make life better and provide lasting memories. The Golf Tournament is a major fundraiser for the foundation. Raising funds is especially important since the need is greater than usual with the pandemic. More information about the tournament is available at caseycares.org.
Every year, the Glenwood Lions Club pays tribute to the services provided by our community first responders. This year, the Lions recognized the Howard County Police Department’s designated Explorer Scout of the Year, Lt. Randall Givens, with the presentation of a commemorative plaque. Unfortunately, the ceremony could not be held under traditional circumstances due to the current pandemic. The award was delivered to the Howard County Police Department, where an appropriate celebration was held. The Lions also recognized the designated Howard County Police Officer of the Year, Patrolman First Class Christopher Attanasio with a plaque award. Usually a similar recognition is given to a member of the local fire department. However, no awardee was selected for the calendar year. Thanks to the Lions Club for recognizing the importance of first responders to our community.