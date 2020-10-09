Fall farm fun available in western Howard, from mazes to pumpkin picking | Glenwood/Glenelg/Dayton

Every year, the Glenwood Lions Club pays tribute to the services provided by our community first responders. This year, the Lions recognized the Howard County Police Department’s designated Explorer Scout of the Year, Lt. Randall Givens, with the presentation of a commemorative plaque. Unfortunately, the ceremony could not be held under traditional circumstances due to the current pandemic. The award was delivered to the Howard County Police Department, where an appropriate celebration was held. The Lions also recognized the designated Howard County Police Officer of the Year, Patrolman First Class Christopher Attanasio with a plaque award. Usually a similar recognition is given to a member of the local fire department. However, no awardee was selected for the calendar year. Thanks to the Lions Club for recognizing the importance of first responders to our community.