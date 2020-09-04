Sunflowers of Lisbon field in Woodbine gets ready to bloom

As you drive west along Frederick Road toward Lisbon, you will notice a field of sunflowers getting ready to bloom. The Sunflowers of Lisbon is expected to open on Sept. 18 at 15845 Frederick Road in Woodbine.
This will be the third year that Derek and Jenny Patrick have planted sunflowers on their farm for people to walk through and admire. There is plenty of free parking, and you can ride a hay wagon from the parking lot to the 10-acre field.
Admission is $10 for everyone over the age of 5 and includes walking around the sunflower field, one flower to take home and a hayride. Additional flowers can be purchased for $2 apiece. The farm is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day unless there is rain. Masks are required to be worn when you can’t stay far enough apart from other people.
The Patricks want their farm “to be a positive spot in your day by providing fields of gorgeous sunflowers to stroll around.” There are certain to be lots of photographs of people posing next to beautiful flowers in social media over the next few weeks.
The sunflowers on average stay in bloom for two weeks, but depending on the weather they may be in bloom for more or less time. All pets must be on a leash. For more information, go to sunflowersoflisbon.com.
Every year, the Glenwood Lions Club awards scholarships to graduating students from Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge high schools. The two recipients from Glenelg High School for 2019 to 2020 are Elizabeth Feaga and Morgan Miller. Both young women were recognized in the virtual awards presentation conducted by the school at the end of May.
Elizabeth will be attending Howard Community College in the fall. Classes for her will all be virtual. Ultimately, she intends to major in agriculture economics at a four-year university. She hopes to attend law school and then pursue a career as an agricultural lobbyist. Ellie, as she is known, has frequently been in the news for her spectacular bake sales that have raised tens of thousands of dollars for various community groups. She also developed the Passport program at the Howard County Fair, which is designed to teach people about farming in the county, and successfully lobbied for the addition of an Agricultural Science Academy in Howard County schools.
Morgan will be attending Salisbury University in the fall. Since her major is nursing, all of her classes will be a mixture of virtual and in-person sessions.
The two recipients of the Lions Club Scholarship from Marriotts Ridge High School are Audrey Casper and Megan Li.
Audrey will be attending George Washington University. All of her classes this semester will be held virtually while she pursues her major in international affairs.
Megan will be attending the University of Pennsylvania, virtually, this fall. She plans on majoring in behavioral economics with a secondary concentration in social impact and responsibility.
Congratulations to these scholarship recipients, and a big thank you to the Glenwood Lions Club for the awards. The Lions wish all the graduates from Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge great success in their post-graduation pursuits.
Edward Kaplan, the group facilitator for the Glenwood Men’s Roundtable, is pleased to announce that there will be a candidates forum at the meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 15.
Incumbent Judge John Kuchno, the winner of the Republican primary, and Quincy Coleman, the winner of the Democratic primary, will discuss their qualifications for judge of the Circuit Court in Howard County. The Roundtable meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, virtually, via the WebEx teleconferencing platform. You will need to pre-register by sending an email to edwardkaplan967@outlook.com. New members are welcome to join the group for friendly and stimulating discussions about current events.
There will be a Sept. 11 ceremony at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mount Airy to honor the memories of local residents killed in the terrorist attacks on that day. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at the cemetery on South Main Street in Mount Airy.