Sunflowers of Lisbon field in Woodbine gets ready to bloom

Elizabeth will be attending Howard Community College in the fall. Classes for her will all be virtual. Ultimately, she intends to major in agriculture economics at a four-year university. She hopes to attend law school and then pursue a career as an agricultural lobbyist. Ellie, as she is known, has frequently been in the news for her spectacular bake sales that have raised tens of thousands of dollars for various community groups. She also developed the Passport program at the Howard County Fair, which is designed to teach people about farming in the county, and successfully lobbied for the addition of an Agricultural Science Academy in Howard County schools.