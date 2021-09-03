With Howard schools starting, be alert for buses | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Monday was the first day of school for Howard County Public Schools with a full return to in-person learning. There will be lots of students riding buses for the first time, since many have not been in the classroom since March 2020. Please drive carefully when you see school buses and be alert for young children who might dart out into traffic. Howard County police remind everyone that the buses have cameras on them now. Drivers who don’t stop for school buses will get a ticket for $250. Keep the children safe and save yourself some money.
When school begins there will be some big changes at Glenelg High School. David Burton, who has been principal at the school for the past five years, has been appointed to the position of performance, equity and community response director for Howard County Public School System. The new principal at Glenelg will be Shawn Hastings-Hauf. Most recently, Hastings-Hauf was assistant principal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marty Cherry, who has been assistant principal at Glenelg for the past three years, will be moving to Marriotts Ridge as assistant principal. Sandra Suber will be the new assistant principal at Glenelg. She was previously assistant principal at Centennial High School.
We welcome Hastings-Hauf and Suber to the community, and wish Burton and Cherry great success in their new positions. They will remain part of Glenelg. As Burton said, “Once a Gladiator, always a Gladiator!”
Every Tuesday night, when the weather cooperates, you can join lots of our neighbors at the Living Farm Heritage Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. for Food Truck Tuesday. There will be eight to 12 different food trucks serving a great variety of food. Most weeks, there is live music from a local group, barrel train rides, corn pit truck, and antique fire engines and tractors. This is a great way to avoid cooking dinner while everyone enjoys lots of fun activities. The Living Farm Heritage Museum is at 12985 Route 144 in West Friendship, across the road from the fairgrounds.
Calvary Lutheran Church, at 16151 Old Frederick Road, will hold a Fall Fest and Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. There will be lots of yard sale treasures and the famous baked goods table featuring delicious apple dumplings, holy smoke salsa and jams and jellies. Pumpkins, apples and cider will be available as well as other seasonal items. Make sure you try those apple dumplings. Yard sale spaces are $25 and can be reserved by calling the church at 410-489-5280. Last year, the yard sale could not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Fall Fest may have some last-minute changes this year if the situation warrants. Contact the church for the latest information.