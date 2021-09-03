With Howard schools starting, be alert for buses | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Calvary Lutheran Church, at 16151 Old Frederick Road, will hold a Fall Fest and Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. There will be lots of yard sale treasures and the famous baked goods table featuring delicious apple dumplings, holy smoke salsa and jams and jellies. Pumpkins, apples and cider will be available as well as other seasonal items. Make sure you try those apple dumplings. Yard sale spaces are $25 and can be reserved by calling the church at 410-489-5280. Last year, the yard sale could not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Fall Fest may have some last-minute changes this year if the situation warrants. Contact the church for the latest information.