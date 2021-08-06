Solar energy burns bright on western Howard County farms | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

There was a groundbreaking in July at Triple Creek Farm in West Friendship. In the next year, solar panels will be installed there, marking the beginning of the largest solar power purchase agreement in Maryland.
Denise Dixon and Theresa Stonesifer own Triple Creek Farm, which will be the first privately owned property in the project. There also will be solar panels on two additional farms in our area: Streaker’s Clear View Farm in West Friendship and Bauer’s Rural Rhythm Farm in Dayton. Ultimately, there will be 19 separate solar projects on county-owned and privately owned properties generating 44 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year from the sun. Together, these panels will produce more than half the electricity used by the government of Howard County.
We can be proud that it’s all beginning in our neighborhood.
Charles Iager, a member of the Glenelg High School Class of 1960, is excited the Howard County Fair is back. His class reunion will be held at noon Tuesday in the Howard County Fair Dining Hall. Members of the classes of 1959 and 1961 also will be attending, and they hope some teachers will be able to join them.
That date also happens to be Senior Day at the fair, when people ages 62 and older will be admitted for free all day long. Iager is looking forward to seeing his Gladiator classmates.
John Goodman, the lifelong Howard County resident and local historian, also is an enthusiastic collector of vintage American cars. He invites other car enthusiasts to join him at Cars and Coffee in Ellicott City on the first and third Sundays of each month.
The group meets in Parking Lot D, behind the Old Post Office, from 8 to 11 a.m. My husband and son attended in July with one of our MGB cars and returned home already planning their next visit. They were impressed by the wide variety of cars and friendly, welcoming people eager to talk about their cars.
Calvary Lutheran Church on Old Frederick Road held a prayer service to mourn all that the community has lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Calvary’s Revs. Anke and Eric Deibler created the service, which offered a chance to reflect on losses ranging from loved ones to vacations, jobs and health, and missed time spent with family members and friends.
The service was led jointly by pastors from area churches. The Rev. David Norton from the Jennings Chapel/Poplar Springs United Methodist Church, the Rev. Paula Canby from Shepherd of the Glen Lutheran Church, and the Rev. Kwang Sik Kim from the Elim Korean Presbyterian Church joined Deacon Linda Smith and the Revs. Anke and Deibler from Calvary for a moving service of remembrance.
The 75th Howard County Fair begins Saturday and continues through Aug. 14. There will be lots of new space for exhibits this year, as well as the usual musical entertainment, animal contests and shows, midway rides and games and lots of fair food.
Don’t forget to support the local groups selling food. Since there was no fair last year, the groups missed out on much of their fundraising, and they will really appreciate your support. Fair books were not printed this year. If you want information on events and activities, go to the fair website at howardcountyfairmd.com. Have fun at the fair!
Latest Howard County
Send information to tracy21738@yahoo.com or 410-489-7444.