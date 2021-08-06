Solar energy burns bright on western Howard County farms | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Denise Dixon and Theresa Stonesifer own Triple Creek Farm, which will be the first privately owned property in the project. There also will be solar panels on two additional farms in our area: Streaker’s Clear View Farm in West Friendship and Bauer’s Rural Rhythm Farm in Dayton. Ultimately, there will be 19 separate solar projects on county-owned and privately owned properties generating 44 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year from the sun. Together, these panels will produce more than half the electricity used by the government of Howard County.