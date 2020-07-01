Lions and Leo clubs doing plenty good work

Mary Powers, the sixth-grade English language arts teacher at Glenwood Middle School, is the adviser for the school Leo Club. This year, the club held a very successful book drive donation. It collected more than 3,500 books in a little over one month. Most of the books were for elementary school-age children and were delivered to Highland Elementary School in Baltimore City in February. The books will be used as rewards for the students in the future. In addition, each child at the school was given one of the books to take home on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, National Read Across America Day, on March 2.