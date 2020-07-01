Lions and Leo clubs doing plenty good work

The Glenwood Lions Club sponsors Leo Clubs at Bushy Park Elementary, Glenwood and Folly Quarter middle schools. Leadership, experience and opportunity is what Leo means. It also represents what the students learn while they are members. This past school year, the students were not able to complete as many of their usual projects, but they still managed to serve the community in many ways.
Mary Powers, the sixth-grade English language arts teacher at Glenwood Middle School, is the adviser for the school Leo Club. This year, the club held a very successful book drive donation. It collected more than 3,500 books in a little over one month. Most of the books were for elementary school-age children and were delivered to Highland Elementary School in Baltimore City in February. The books will be used as rewards for the students in the future. In addition, each child at the school was given one of the books to take home on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, National Read Across America Day, on March 2.
The books for older readers were donated to Oakland Mills Middle School and Wilde Lake High School.
After the book drive, the Leo Club sponsored Nacho Mama’s Book Munch for three hours on a Friday afternoon at the beginning of March. The students from Glenwood read for part of each hour, then enjoyed snacks while listening to book talks from the Howard County Library Teen Specialist Lori Conforti. Money raised from sales of tickets for the Book Munch was donated to the Howard County Library’s Adult Literacy Program and Small Miracles Dog and Cat Rescue.
The Leo Club at Bushy Park Elementary School is led by fifth-grade teacher Angie Cole. At its January meeting, the club members made 15 no-sew fleece blankets. The blankets were donated to a local hospital’s children’s unit. The students raised the money for the blankets by selling baked goods at the school’s Bingo Night. The students also set up a Giving Tree in the front foyer of Bushy Park to collect hats, gloves, scarves, boots and earmuffs from their fellow students. The tree was filled to overflowing with items during the month of December.
Working together with People Who Need People, a local nonprofit, they delivered all the donated items to Lake Elkhorn Middle School in Columbia.
Finally, the Bushy Park Leo Club held its traditional Flag Day Ceremony in June, just as they always have, although no one was able to gather together around the flag pole in front of the school. The students recorded themselves talking about Flag Day, singing songs and playing music in a virtual Flag Day Celebration. The link to the video was sent to all the students and staff at the school so they could join in the celebration.
These young Leo Club members and their advisers work hard to design projects that benefit our local community. The students are learning to be leaders and having wonderful experiences along the way. This year they also learned about changing plans and making the best of a bad situation - the pandemic - when the schools had to close early and everyone switched to virtual experiences.
The Glenelg High School Coaching Staff is proud to announce the Athletic Department awards for the class of 2020.
The Sportsmanship Awards go to the student-athletes who best exhibited character, sportsmanship, scholarship and achievement. This year’s Sportsmanship Award winners are Molly Dustin, Kathryn Hoffman, Tommy Kern, Cole Miller, Christopher Retzbach, Jillian Rianhard, Alexis Shumate, Arya Vahdatshoar, Luci Vallor and Jack Walsh.
The Senior Athlete of the Year Awards go to the student-athletes who contributed significantly to the team’s season while exhibiting leadership, team work, work ethic, ambassadorship (being a good representative of the sport) and sportsmanship. This year’s award winners are Meredith Arterburn, Mason Davis, Kyle Dry, Hallie Koele, Ashley O’Byrne and Drew Sotka.
Congratulations to all these outstanding student athletes.
Even though students were not able to get together easily, the Glenelg High Key Club collected over 750 pounds of dry goods and $150, which was donated to the Howard County Food Bank in June. The Food Bank is helping a lot more people in these difficult times, and the donations were greatly appreciated. Thanks to the Key Club for organizing this food drive, and helping to make our community better.
As the students ended their days in the virtual classroom and transitioned to summer, the school staff worked hard to stage memorable events for the students, especially the ones who will be moving on to a different school in the fall.
At Folly Quarter, there was a Celebration Video created by students and staff for the eighth-grade students. There was a virtual clap-out and other farewell events conducted virtually for each class. Principal Megan Chrobak even received a pie in the face, an event which was recorded and posted to the school’s web pages.
At Glenwood Middle School, the staff created videos to celebrate the accomplishments of the eighth graders and to remind everyone of all the events that took place over the previous three years. Staff members recorded words of wisdom and advice for the students moving on to high school.
At Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School, staff members recorded themselves singing the school song. The different videos were assembled into one montage for the students to watch.
Dayton Oaks staff recorded a clap-out video to celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer.
All of the schools sent out words of encouragement, wisdom and farewells from the teachers. Some were written, but many were recorded for the students. This is a year that will not be easily forgotten, and there will be many recorded memories to make sure we don’t forget.