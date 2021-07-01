Howard middle school students win at National History Day | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Every year students around the country conduct historical research on a topic of their choice that relates to the National History Day theme for that year. This year’s theme was “Communication in History.”
Students create an entry in one of five categories: exhibit, performance, multimedia documentary, research paper and website. The entries are judged first at the local level, then the winners move to the state level, and finally to the national level, where they are competing against students from school systems around the country.
This year Sebastien Spencer and Samuel Yoon from Folly Quarter Middle School advanced to the national level. Their project was in the junior group website category and titled “Technological Communication During WWI.” Congratulations to Sebastien and Samuel, and their teacher Vincente D’Antuono.
Allison Abruscato and Ashna Pandya, both students at Glenelg High School, received silver medals in this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program. This is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers. The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers has presented these awards since 1923. Each work of art and writing is blindly adjudicated locally and then nationally. Congratulations on being recognized at this level for your creativity.
Congratulations to Glenwood Middle School counselor Elizabeth O’Connor, who was recognized as the Maryland School Counselor of the Year by the Maryland School Counselor Association. Professional school counselors from across the state were nominated for this award. Maryland parents, school administrators, school system superintendents, counselors and teachers evaluated the nominees based on leadership, advocacy initiatives and contributions to student outcomes. As Maryland Counselor of the Year, O’Connor will be nominated for the National School Counselor of the Year award.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, John Goodman wants to remind Howard High School alumni from the 1950s and 1960s that the reunion breakfasts are being held at the Ellicott City Diner on Route 40 at Centennial Lane. Join this enthusiastic group on the first Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. and catch up on old friends.
Calvary Lutheran Church will host vacation Bible school from July 12 through 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. The church is at 16151 Old Frederick Road. The community service project for the week will be to collect pet food and supplies for the Morgan Chapel Pet Pantry. All children ages 4 through sixth grade are welcome. For more information, call the church at 410-489-5280.
The 75th annual Howard County Fair will be held Aug. 7 through 14. The latest information is available on the fair Facebook page. You can also go to the fair website at howardcountyfairmd.com to see the fair catalog and the updated fair schedule. See you at the fair!
Latest Howard County
Send information to tracy21738@yahoo.com or 410-489-7444.