Howard middle school students win at National History Day | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Allison Abruscato and Ashna Pandya, both students at Glenelg High School, received silver medals in this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program. This is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers. The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers has presented these awards since 1923. Each work of art and writing is blindly adjudicated locally and then nationally. Congratulations on being recognized at this level for your creativity.