This year’s send-offs for Howard County seniors may not be ideal, but they will be memorable

In order to prepare for graduation, the high school coordinated an incredible drive-through pick-up and drop-off operation. Students picked up their red cap and gown for graduation. They dropped off any text books, library books, sports and music equipment they had at home when school was closed in March. Students also picked up any items they had left at school at that time. Finally, they dressed in their cap and gown and recorded the short video that will be played at the graduation. It was an amazingly detailed operation that went quite smoothly thanks to the hard work of the Glenelg staff and volunteers who spent a long day directing traffic and cheering on the students.