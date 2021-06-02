After being canceled last year due to COVID, Howard County Fair returns this August | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

As more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and our lives are slowly returning to the way things used to be, the Howard County Fair Association has announced that the 75th annual Howard County Fair will be held in person Aug. 7 through 14. There will be a brand new exhibition building at the fair, as well as the livestock shows, entertainment, animals, indoor exhibits and, of course, the fair food, which we look forward to all year.
It’s June, and the end of another school year is fast approaching. Glenelg High School seniors will be graduating on Thursday at Merriweather Post Pavilion. With the new changes in COVID-19 restrictions, students will now be able to invite more guests to graduation, so they can celebrate with more of their family and friends. Congratulations to the members of the Class of 2021.
You will be seeing signs and banners throughout the neighborhood congratulating all the students transitioning from the local elementary schools and middle schools, as well as the graduating seniors. There will also be car parades and other outdoor events to celebrate and allow everyone to say farewell to classmates and teachers. We will be ending another school year which didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but which we will never forget.
If you’re trying to find a way to avoid cooking dinner on a Tuesday evening this summer, the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum should be your destination. Every Tuesday night when the weather cooperates, from 4 to 8 p.m., Food Truck Tuesday is held at 12985 Route 144 in West Friendship. Most weeks there will be live music from a local group, and there always will be a great variety of food from eight to 12 different food trucks. This is a partnership between the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Company and the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum. The food is good, and you will see lots of neighbors.
The Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum will celebrate Summer Fest on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a petting corral, blacksmith demonstrations, antique construction equipment, tours of the museum, food trucks, live music, vendors and a flea market. There will be fun for children and adults. Admission is $10 per person for everyone over 13 years of age. For children ages 2 to 12 admission is $5. More information is available at the Farm Heritage Museum website at farmheritage.org.
Calvary Lutheran Church at 16151 Old Frederick Road held a communitywide diaper drive during the month of May. Donations of diapers for both children and adults, pullups and wipes, were left in a “mini-church” on the lawn in front of the church. On Sunday, the mini-church was opened to reveal lots of diapers and other products, which were donated to local food pantries, the Howard County Diaper Project, Carroll County Family Center and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs for Frederick County. Darlene Claypoole and the members of Calvary Lutheran would like to thank the generous neighbors for helping to make the diaper drive very successful.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is excited to announce the band musicians of the month for May. Aiz Kazmi, Avi Dhaliwal, Emma Jin, Teot Carbonell Jovel, Harris Alamgir, Jakub Hlasko, Julian McKnight, Tide Padonu, Petar Maricic, Sawyer Scogland and Simi Paper are the final band musicians of the month for this school year.
Everyone is looking forward to having in-person classes next year, especially the band students. Playing music is much more fun when you are playing together with the other members of your band. Keep practicing this summer and make your band directors proud.
Send information to tracy21738@yahoo.com or 410-489-7444.