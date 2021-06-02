After being canceled last year due to COVID, Howard County Fair returns this August | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

If you’re trying to find a way to avoid cooking dinner on a Tuesday evening this summer, the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum should be your destination. Every Tuesday night when the weather cooperates, from 4 to 8 p.m., Food Truck Tuesday is held at 12985 Route 144 in West Friendship. Most weeks there will be live music from a local group, and there always will be a great variety of food from eight to 12 different food trucks. This is a partnership between the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Company and the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum. The food is good, and you will see lots of neighbors.