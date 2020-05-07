Howard County crafter sews face masks for health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak

As the COVID-19 pandemic changes our lives, we are all enjoying the feel-good stories about people stepping up to help each other. One from our neighborhood involves Beverly Perry. When she heard about shortages of personal protective equipment, Perry decided she wanted to sew face masks for health care workers.
When Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all caregivers in nursing homes should wear face masks, Perry contacted Angel’s Touch Assisted Living to ask if the caregivers there needed some masks. Her timing was perfect. She created well-made and color-coordinated masks. They were works of art, not just protective equipment.
Perry said she has a passion for fashion and loves to sew. She started sewing clothing when she was a child, and for the past five or six years, she has created beautiful women’s fabric tote bags and purses. She sells them at craft shows and is scheduled to appear at Christmas in July at the Howard County Fairgrounds and Summer Fest at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum, if the quarantine ends by then.
Many craft shows are being canceled, but when our world returns to normal, Beverly’s Beautiful Bags & More will be appearing again. Watch for it.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, shared some information about what her students are doing to keep up with their music while schools are closed. Syversen is playing music on her porch almost every night at 6 p.m. She records herself playing and posts the performance to the school’s Twitter page. She also has been taking advantage of the free online music lessons available from the Howard County Public Library. Syversen also is learning to play harmonica.
Her students are joining in as well. Andrew Sheng has recorded himself practicing music and shared the performance with Syversen. Christopher Endlich played saxophone while his older brother Charlie played trombone in a duet, which they recorded for her.
Colton Fansler, a percussionist, has been doing FaceTime drum lessons with his drum teacher. He was quick to tell Syversen that he misses band. Percussionist Joe Morris has also been practicing drums. Fourth-grade saxophonist Max Dapko has played on his porch for his neighbors, who seemed to enjoy it.
Tyler Bowman is playing piano at home. At school, he is learning to play flute, and he is practicing both instruments. He also took the time to recommend some beginning piano music books to Syverson, who is teaching piano to her children while they are home. Many other students have participated in the school’s virtual music day by sharing videos and pictures with their classmates. Music is important for everyone now because it makes us happy.
Syversen has named the band musicians of the month for Dayton Oaks for the month of April: Harley Rosen, Will Short, Aylin Hunter, William Fortune, Clark Conn, Casey Moss, Ava Stephenson, Aryan Patel, Aaryan Patel, Tyler Bowman, Ryan Matos, Max Dapko, Mohammad Izzeddin, Andrew Sheng, Sankarsh Velaga, Alex Galgano, Ellie Frank, Brenden Lukenich, Caden Starcher, Alexander El Sawi and Leon Du have all been impressing Syversen with their eagerness to learn and play music.
Kassidy Sharp, the theater arts director at Glenelg High School, and the members of the cast of the musical “Hairspray” were devastated by the school closings.
The performance should have been at the end of March but had to be canceled when schools closed two weeks before. Sharp still hopes that they will be able to present the show sometime during the next year, when the senior cast members are home from college. She is staying in touch with the cast members, who are all eager to present this musical that they spent so much time preparing. In addition to the time and energy expended, the theater department has invested over $10,000, which would be a huge loss for the school.
Teachers and students are learning together as everyone adjusts to distance learning. Everyone is realizing how much they really liked going to school, being part of the community that each classroom becomes on a daily basis.
At Folly Quarter Middle School, students and staff have adopted some families in the community who are in need of food. During the school year, Folly Quarter was working with Homewood Center on several community projects. Now that schools are closed, they are working together to collect and distribute by way of contactless food delivery to families facing significant hardships. Even when students and teachers aren’t seeing each other every day, they still manage to work together to help others.
The seniors at Glenelg have missed out on many of the highlights of senior year, including the spring musical, spring sports, concerts, prom and senior class night, as well as graduation. While some of these events will be held virtually, it won’t be the same.
However, the students and staff are working together to create new experiences to remember. For many years, the students at Glenelg have collected food for Pi Day on March 14. Pi, of course, is the number which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and begins with 3.141. Schools closed on March 13, but the students still managed to collect 2,000 pounds of food. In addition, an anonymous donor gave $1,000 to the Maryland Food Bank in Glenelg’s name once the students collected 3,141 items.
Latest Howard County
Have you started working on your garden yet? Normally at this time of year, there would be Ask a Master Gardener Plant Clinics at the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Public Library. The clinics cannot be held because the library is closed, but you can still have your questions answered by going to extension.umd.edu. You can ask a question anytime on this site or you can send an email to HoCoAAMG@gmail.com. If you have insects or plants you want to have identified, just send a picture along with your request.